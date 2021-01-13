Anker goes straight for the AirPods Pro's jugular with its latest affordable earbuds

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Case in point, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are not only official today, but also up for grabs stateside already at a very reasonable price of $129.99. Of course, these are by no means Anker's cheapest AirPods alternatives, improving the popular Soundcore Liberty Air 2 with, well, a number of "Pro" features.



Most notably, these bad boys come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology in tow, thus going directly after Apple's significantly costlier AirPods Pro , as well as Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy Buds Pro



Anker says the ANC functionality on the Liberty Air 2 Pro is "targeted", which seems like little more than a fancy way of describing what other companies call multi-mode features. Basically, Anker's latest (and possibly greatest) true wireless earbuds are specifically optimized for indoor, outdoor, and transport listening scenarios, aiming to eliminate the "most disruptive and intrusive noise" in all the key everyday situations you might need the technology to step in and purify your audio experience.









Speaking of, Anker is boldly promising the Liberty Air 2 Pro will deliver "sublime sound" powered by several proprietary high-end technologies including something called PureNote Driver and HearID Personalized EQ.



Obviously, we'll have to wait and see how these bombastic promises translate into real-world audio performance, but in this price bracket, Anker doesn't exactly need to challenge Apple or Samsung's excellence to be able to compete.



On top of everything, the ultra-affordable AirPods Pro rivals should easily eclipse the battery life of the world's best-selling true wireless earbuds, lasting 7 hours on a single charge and boosting that endurance score to no less than 26 hours when also taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration. Oh, and the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro just so happen to come in black, blue, and pink colors in addition to an obligatory white paint job.