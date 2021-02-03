Samsung's AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds Live are getting ridiculously affordable

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Yes, Samsung 's third-ever AirPods -rivaling effort and first to incorporate state-of-the-art ANC technology still looks weird, but the battery life, overall sound quality, and yes, even the noise cancelling functionality are pretty much second to none in the sub-$100 bracket right now.





Technically, the Galaxy Buds Live are priced at $169.99 in brand-new condition and occasionally marked down to $129.99, $119.99, or $109.99, but if you don't have a problem opting for refurbished units, you can pay as little as $59.99 at the time of this writing.





You only have 24 hours (or less, depending on when you read this) to score Best Buy's latest discount, which manages to surpass all of the retailer's previous price cuts . The kidney bean-shaped earbuds are reduced by a whopping $110 compared to the regular price of all-new units in a single black hue, with the white and bronze flavors currently fetching $79.99 a pair after solid $90 discounts of their own.





Backed by a 90-day warranty, these unbelievably affordable bad boys are "repaired and restored to a like-new state", which means that apart from the occasional minor scratch, you shouldn't be able to notice any difference compared to an entirely new product from both a cosmetic and functional standpoint.





While slightly inferior to the Galaxy Buds Pro in several departments, obviously starting with the general appearance, the Galaxy Buds Live can objectively be considered a much better value proposition than both their cousins and the aforementioned AirPods Pro at a measly 60 bucks.



