Samsung's AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds Live are getting ridiculously affordable
Yes, Samsung's third-ever AirPods-rivaling effort and first to incorporate state-of-the-art ANC technology still looks weird, but the battery life, overall sound quality, and yes, even the noise cancelling functionality are pretty much second to none in the sub-$100 bracket right now.
You only have 24 hours (or less, depending on when you read this) to score Best Buy's latest discount, which manages to surpass all of the retailer's previous price cuts. The kidney bean-shaped earbuds are reduced by a whopping $110 compared to the regular price of all-new units in a single black hue, with the white and bronze flavors currently fetching $79.99 a pair after solid $90 discounts of their own.
While slightly inferior to the Galaxy Buds Pro in several departments, obviously starting with the general appearance, the Galaxy Buds Live can objectively be considered a much better value proposition than both their cousins and the aforementioned AirPods Pro at a measly 60 bucks.