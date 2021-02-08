The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After all, the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 5G felt like a pretty smart buy right off the bat at $799.99 and up, with this $100 discount sweetening the deal even further as it undercuts the regular price of the popular but deeply flawed S20 FE 5G.
Powered by a newer and obviously faster Snapdragon 888 processor, the humblest member of the S21 family also comes with a generous 8 gigs of RAM in both 128 and 256GB storage versions, as well as a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 12MP main shooter, 64MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.
Marked down by a full $200, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+ 5G is now just 100 bucks costlier than its little brother while packing a significantly larger 4,800mAh battery (compared to the 4,000mAh cell under the "regular" S21's hood) and opting for a more premium glass back.
Last but certainly not least as far as Android power users are concerned, the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently available for $200 less than its usual price of $1,200 with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow sporting a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, as well as a quad rear-facing camera arrangement combining a 108MP primary snapper with two telephoto sensors and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
The S21 Ultra still doesn't include an S Pen as standard, but even if you also consider that additional $40 charge, this bad boy remains cheaper than a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which is itself on sale at a decent $200 discount right now.