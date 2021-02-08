The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Even better, the unlocked S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are already on sale at anywhere between $100 and $200 off their list prices with absolutely no strings attached. These are the first such deals available on Amazon, and while they don't have an expiration date listed, they're unlikely to last long.



Powered by a newer and obviously faster Snapdragon 888 processor, the humblest member of the S21 family also comes with a generous 8 gigs of RAM in both 128 and 256GB storage versions, as well as a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 12MP main shooter, 64MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.



Marked down by a full $200, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+ 5G is now just 100 bucks costlier than its little brother while packing a significantly larger 4,800mAh battery (compared to the 4,000mAh cell under the "regular" S21's hood) and opting for a more premium glass back.



Last but certainly not least as far as Android power users are concerned, the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently available for $200 less than its usual price of $1,200 with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow sporting a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, as well as a quad rear-facing camera arrangement combining a 108MP primary snapper with two telephoto sensors and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.



The S21 Ultra still doesn't include an S Pen as standard, but even if you also consider that additional $40 charge, this bad boy remains cheaper than a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G , which is itself on sale at a decent $200 discount right now.