Apple's AirPods Pro are once again on sale at a crazy low price for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
Seeing as how both Samsung and OnePlus are preparing to (properly) unveil hot new true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and surprisingly reasonable prices in the very near future, this may not feel like the right time to purchase the AirPods Pro.

Released back in 2019, Apple's first (and so far, only) noise-cancelling earbuds are likely to get a non-Pro sequel of their own by the end of 2021, which means you should absolutely no longer consider spending a full 250 bucks for these OG high-end bad boys.

Granted, the AirPods Pro have been available at reduced prices far more often than not in recent months, with the newest one-day-only Woot deal letting you save a cool $90... as long as you're fine with owning "grade A" refurbished devices.

Apple AirPods Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Grade A Refurbished

$89 off (36%)
$159 99
$249
Buy at Woot

These are fully functional units, mind you, guaranteed to have "minimal cosmetic damage" while including a 90-day seller warranty. If the $159.99 price of these particular refurbs happens to sound familiar, that might be because the same exact Amazon-owned e-tailer has had this very well-reviewed product on sale at the same exact $90 discount just last month.

Once again, there's a good chance the killer special offer will go away ahead of its actual expiration date time, depending on the age-old supply and demand equation.

In case you're wondering, Amazon currently sells the AirPods Pro at $197 and $184 a pair in brand-new and "renewed" condition respectively, while Best Buy charges $230 and $175 for unused and Geek Squad certified refurbished units respectively.

In other words, you may not want to skip Woot's latest promotion, which makes some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation available today roughly as affordable as the impending Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, as well as Apple's recently released Beats Studio Buds.

