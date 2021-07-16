Apple's AirPods Pro are once again on sale at a crazy low price for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













These are fully functional units, mind you, guaranteed to have "minimal cosmetic damage" while including a 90-day seller warranty. If the $159.99 price of these particular refurbs happens to sound familiar, that might be because the same exact Amazon-owned e-tailer has had this very well-reviewed product on sale at the same exact $90 discount just last month





Once again, there's a good chance the killer special offer will go away ahead of its actual expiration date time, depending on the age-old supply and demand equation.





In case you're wondering, Amazon currently sells the AirPods Pro at $197 and $184 a pair in brand-new and "renewed" condition respectively, while Best Buy charges $230 and $175 for unused and Geek Squad certified refurbished units respectively.







