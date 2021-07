Apple's AirPods Pro are once again on sale at a crazy low price for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













These are fully functional units, mind you, guaranteed to have "minimal cosmetic damage" while including a 90-day seller warranty. If the $159.99 price of these particular refurbs happens to sound familiar, that might be because the same exact Amazon-owned e-tailer has had this very well-reviewed product on sale at the same exact $90 discount just last month





Once again, there's a good chance the killer special offer will go away ahead of its actual expiration date time, depending on the age-old supply and demand equation.





In case you're wondering, Amazon currently sells the AirPods Pro at $197 and $184 a pair in brand-new and "renewed" condition respectively, while Best Buy charges $230 and $175 for unused and Geek Squad certified refurbished units respectively.









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Seeing as how both Samsung and OnePlus are preparing to (properly) unveil hot new true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and surprisingly reasonable prices in the very near future, this may not feel like the right time to purchase the AirPods Pro.