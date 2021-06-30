Another day, another great Apple AirPods Pro deal

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Jun 30, 2021, 3:42 AM
Given the rave reviews the AirPods Pro got back in 2019 and their undoubtedly solid global sales numbers ever since, you probably never expected to see Apple's most impressive true wireless earbuds to date more frequently and deeply discounted than Samsung's Galaxy Buds family.

But here we are, several months away from the expected release of the first "regular" AirPods edition with active noise cancellation, and the high-end Pro model is yet again sold at an incredibly low price in "grade A" refurbished condition.

Normally available for a whopping $249 brand-new, the AirPods Pro can be purchased today only at $159.99 with "minimal cosmetic damage" completely unnoticeable when the device is held at "arm's length", as well as a minimum of 85 percent battery capacity, and perhaps most importantly, a 90-day Woot limited warranty.

Those are the main things helping this cool new deal stand out from what a third-party Walmart seller, for instance, recently offered at an even lower price. That being said, Woot itself charged less than 160 bucks for a grade A refurbished pair of AirPods Pros just a few weeks back, but obviously, no one can guarantee these bad boys will go down to $155 again (or less) anytime soon.

We also can't be certain the Amazon-owned e-tailer will be able to keep this promotion going through the end of the day, so if you're looking to spend as little as possible on probably the best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now, you might want to hurry.

