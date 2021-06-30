Another day, another great Apple AirPods Pro deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But here we are, several months away from the expected release of the first "regular" AirPods edition with active noise cancellation , and the high-end Pro model is yet again sold at an incredibly low price in "grade A" refurbished condition.





Normally available for a whopping $249 brand-new, the AirPods Pro can be purchased today only at $159.99 with "minimal cosmetic damage" completely unnoticeable when the device is held at "arm's length", as well as a minimum of 85 percent battery capacity, and perhaps most importantly, a 90-day Woot limited warranty.









We also can't be certain the Amazon-owned e-tailer will be able to keep this promotion going through the end of the day, so if you're looking to spend as little as possible on probably the best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now, you might want to hurry.





SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

