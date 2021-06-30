Another day, another great Apple AirPods Pro deal

Another day, another great Apple AirPods Pro deal0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
But here we are, several months away from the expected release of the first "regular" AirPods edition with active noise cancellation, and the high-end Pro model is yet again sold at an incredibly low price in "grade A" refurbished condition.
Those are the main things helping this cool new deal stand out from what a third-party Walmart seller, for instance, recently offered at an even lower price. That being said, Woot itself charged less than 160 bucks for a grade A refurbished pair of AirPods Pros just a few weeks back, but obviously, no one can guarantee these bad boys will go down to $155 again (or less) anytime soon.
We also can't be certain the Amazon-owned e-tailer will be able to keep this promotion going through the end of the day, so if you're looking to spend as little as possible on probably the best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now, you might want to hurry.