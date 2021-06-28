Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in crazy (refurbished) deal

Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in crazy (refurbished) deal0
Curiously enough, Amazon's top AirPods Pro deal on Prime Day 2021 last week was far from irresistible, although Woot quickly tried to remedy that by charging a measly $170.99 for a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of these bad boys with a full 1-year warranty included.
Technically, however, a third-party merchant by the name of VIPOutlet is actually in charge of both sales and shipments here rather than Walmart, but its track record is pretty solid. The warranty conditions are also somewhat unclear, although if other past promotions of this sort are any indication, you should be covered for at least 90 days against major flaws and defects.
As such, you're really not risking much if you opt to pay just $135 for some of the best true wireless earbuds available in 2021. Yes, the AirPods 3 are likely coming soon, but something tells us Apple's next-gen non-Pro model will not be able to knock the AirPods Pro out of today's list of the greatest wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.