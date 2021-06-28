$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

View
Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in crazy (refurbished) deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Jun 28, 2021, 8:49 AM
0
Regularly priced at an arguably excessive $249 (especially considering their advanced age), the best-selling high-end true wireless earbuds in the world have scored plenty of substantial discounts in recent months in both brand-new and refurbished condition.

Curiously enough, Amazon's top AirPods Pro deal on Prime Day 2021 last week was far from irresistible, although Woot quickly tried to remedy that by charging a measly $170.99 for a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of these bad boys with a full 1-year warranty included.

Unsurprisingly, that crazy attractive bargain didn't last long, but that's where Walmart comes in right now, allowing you to pay even less... for refurbished AirPods Pro units. Significantly less, mind you, and in fact, this may well be the greatest deal ever offered by such a major US retailer.

Apple AirPods Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished

$114 off (46%)
$135
$249
Buy at Walmart

Technically, however, a third-party merchant by the name of VIPOutlet is actually in charge of both sales and shipments here rather than Walmart, but its track record is pretty solid. The warranty conditions are also somewhat unclear, although if other past promotions of this sort are any indication, you should be covered for at least 90 days against major flaws and defects.

Besides, the return policy clearly states that you can get your money back within 30 days of the seller's delivery if you're not happy with how your refurb looks or works.

As such, you're really not risking much if you opt to pay just $135 for some of the best true wireless earbuds available in 2021. Yes, the AirPods 3 are likely coming soon, but something tells us Apple's next-gen non-Pro model will not be able to knock the AirPods Pro out of today's list of the greatest wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.

