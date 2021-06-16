$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods price, features, and battery life

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 16, 2021, 10:29 AM
0
Beats Studio Buds vs Airpods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 price and features
Apple's recently announced Beats Studio Buds confirmed all the rumors about them that we've been hearing for a few months now. At first brush, they seem like a prime candidate to compete with Apple's AirPods Pro, what with the active noise cancellation (ANC) abilities and all.

The Beats Studio Buds, however, sit below the AirPods Pro in the pecking order as they don't offer wireless charging and don't have Apple's H1 chip for seamless handoff connectivity with its devices. They do come for a Benjamin less, though, and have a completely different buds design without stems when compared to Apple's AirPods.

The sportier exterior means they are also quite different from the regular AirPods, and the difference under the hood is no less startling - the Beats Studio Buds have ANC - for basically the same price.

Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods and Sony WF-1000XM4 price, battery life, and audio features


PriceBattery lifeFeatures
Beats Studio Buds$1495 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 2		IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
3 colors
Bluetooth 5.2
Transparency mode
Spatial Audio recognition for Apple Music
Apple AirPods$159 ($199 w/ wireless charging case)5 hours
Charges in the case - 4		One color
Siri voice assistant
Apple AirPods Pro$2494.5 hours (ANC on)
5 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 4		IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
One color
Transparency mode
Siri voice assistant
Touch controls
Wireless charging
Sony WF-1000XM4$2798 hours (ANC on)
Charges in the case - 2		Fast charging
IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
2 colors - Black and Silver
Wireless charging
Touch controls
High-res audio
Bone conduction
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live$169.996 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 4		Fast charging
IPX2 resistance against splashes
3 colors
Hearthrough mode
Bixby voice commands
Touch controls
Sony WF-1000XM3$1786 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 3		2 colors
Google Assistant integration
Touch control

As you can see, Apple has managed to fit the new Beats Studio Buds right between the regular AirPods and the Pro model, decking them out with more colors to choose from, longer ANC battery life, and a completely different design. 

Thus, those who want the street cred stemming from the Apple AirPods stem hanging from your ear would pick the regular Pods, while the price-conscious will look for more bang for their $149 and go with the Beats Studio Buds. On the other hand, the AirPods Pro Amazon deal below brings them much closer to the Buds in terms of pricing, so the choice becomes harder.

It's not in Apple's DNA to cannibalize its products all that often compared to the competition, so which ones would pick if you had the chance (Beats Studio Buds will be released June 24)?

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

$52 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods

with Charging Case (Wired)

$30 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4

Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods, which ones would you get?

Vote View Result

