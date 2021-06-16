Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods price, features, and battery life

Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods price, features, and battery life0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Beats Studio Buds, however, sit below the AirPods Pro in the pecking order as they don't offer wireless charging and don't have Apple's H1 chip for seamless handoff connectivity with its devices. They do come for a Benjamin less, though, and have a completely different buds design without stems when compared to Apple's AirPods.
Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods and Sony WF-1000XM4 price, battery life, and audio features
|Price
|Battery life
|Features
|Beats Studio Buds
|$149
|5 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 2
|IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
3 colors
Bluetooth 5.2
Transparency mode
Spatial Audio recognition for Apple Music
|Apple AirPods
|$159 ($199 w/ wireless charging case)
|5 hours
Charges in the case - 4
|One color
Siri voice assistant
|Apple AirPods Pro
|$249
|4.5 hours (ANC on)
5 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 4
|IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
One color
Transparency mode
Siri voice assistant
Touch controls
Wireless charging
|Sony WF-1000XM4
|$279
|8 hours (ANC on)
Charges in the case - 2
|Fast charging
IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
2 colors - Black and Silver
Wireless charging
Touch controls
High-res audio
Bone conduction
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
|$169.99
|6 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 4
|Fast charging
IPX2 resistance against splashes
3 colors
Hearthrough mode
Bixby voice commands
Touch controls
|Sony WF-1000XM3
|$178
|6 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 3
|2 colors
Google Assistant integration
Touch control
As you can see, Apple has managed to fit the new Beats Studio Buds right between the regular AirPods and the Pro model, decking them out with more colors to choose from, longer ANC battery life, and a completely different design.
Thus, those who want the street cred stemming from the Apple AirPods stem hanging from your ear would pick the regular Pods, while the price-conscious will look for more bang for their $149 and go with the Beats Studio Buds. On the other hand, the AirPods Pro Amazon deal below brings them much closer to the Buds in terms of pricing, so the choice becomes harder.
It's not in Apple's DNA to cannibalize its products all that often compared to the competition, so which ones would pick if you had the chance (Beats Studio Buds will be released June 24)?