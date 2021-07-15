The OnePlus Buds Pro will come with 'adaptive noise cancellation' and an AirPods Pro-like design

The OnePlus Buds Pro will come with 'adaptive noise cancellation' and an AirPods Pro-like design0
Set to be fully detailed alongside the mid-range OnePlus Nord 2 5G handset on July 22, the mysterious AirPods Pro rivals are revealing a number of their very well-kept secrets today, perhaps the juiciest of which is the inclusion of so-called "adaptive noise cancellation" technology.
Somewhat similarly, the OnePlus Buds Pro are confirmed to employ three microphones of their own to "monitor exterior noises" and "intelligently produce noise-canceling counter frequencies."
Compared to their "regular" forerunners, the OnePlus Buds Pro are also confirmed to upgrade the already impressive battery life to no less than 38 hours (with ANC turned off). Obviously, that will only be possible when considering the endurance of the earbuds themselves, as well as the extra juice delivered by a bundled charging case supporting wireless technology.
That's another important change from the first-gen OnePlus Buds features, further adding to an undoubtedly costlier picture. Speaking of pictures, we actually don't have one showcasing the unreleased Pro model in full clarity, but apparently, OnePlus is not shying away from AirPods Pro comparisons.
Described as similar in both look and size to the world's best-selling high-end true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro will come in a sleek matte black finish with a "glossy metallic covering" on the stems aimed at offering a "better operating experience" while resisting sweat and dust to handle your most strenuous workouts.