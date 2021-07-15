The OnePlus Buds Pro will come with 'adaptive noise cancellation' and an AirPods Pro-like design









As you may already be aware, the OG $79 OnePlus Buds come with no such AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2-matching feature, although the company does advertise the presence of "environmental noise cancellation" functionality using a "unique noise cancellation algorithm and three microphones to improve clarity."





Somewhat similarly, the OnePlus Buds Pro are confirmed to employ three microphones of their own to "monitor exterior noises" and "intelligently produce noise-canceling counter frequencies."





Of course, it remains to be seen if these bad boys will prove worthy of their Pro moniker out in the real world and end up on our comprehensive list of 2021's best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation





Compared to their "regular" forerunners, the OnePlus Buds Pro are also confirmed to upgrade the already impressive battery life to no less than 38 hours (with ANC turned off). Obviously, that will only be possible when considering the endurance of the earbuds themselves, as well as the extra juice delivered by a bundled charging case supporting wireless technology.





That's another important change from the first-gen OnePlus Buds features, further adding to an undoubtedly costlier picture. Speaking of pictures, we actually don't have one showcasing the unreleased Pro model in full clarity, but apparently, OnePlus is not shying away from AirPods Pro comparisons.





Described as similar in both look and size to the world's best-selling high-end true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro will come in a sleek matte black finish with a "glossy metallic covering" on the stems aimed at offering a "better operating experience" while resisting sweat and dust to handle your most strenuous workouts.





Capable of recharging in just 10 minutes thanks to Warp Charge technology (similar to the non-Pro OnePlus Buds), the Galaxy Buds 2 rivals should cost less than $150 when eventually hitting the US, although the exact price point is likely to remain under wraps until next week.





