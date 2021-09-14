Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories iOS Apple Deals Audio

Here's how you can score the biggest AirPods Pro discount ahead of Apple's AirPods 3 launch

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's how you can score the biggest AirPods Pro discount ahead of Apple's AirPods 3 launch
The big day has finally arrived for hardcore Apple fans, which means you should probably wait and see exactly what the tech giant has up its sleeve before buying a new iPhone, Watch, iPad, or AirPods.

That being said, the third-gen non-Pro AirPods, ninth-gen "regular" iPad, and sixth-gen iPad mini could all be unveiled at a later date, and if patience is not your greatest strength, it might not be such a bad idea to scour the market in search for the best alternative deals available right now.

The frequently discounted AirPods Pro, for instance, are on sale at a reduced price yet again from a number of major US retailers, with Costco standing ahead of the pack by letting its members save up to 80 bucks.

Normally priced at $249.99, at least back in the day, the high-end noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are currently starting as low as $169.99. The only "problem" is you'll have to visit a brick and mortar Costco store to score the full discount, with the online price set at a slightly higher $179.99 after a humbler but still very significant $70 markdown.

$70, mind you, just so happens to match Amazon's latest AirPods Pro price cut, beating a number of recent deals while obviously failing to compete with the best refurbished Walmart offer yet.

Featured high on our list of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy roughly two years after their commercial debut, these bad boys haven't been on sale at 170 bucks very often, and predictably enough, the new in-store Costco promotion is set to expire relatively soon.

You'll have until September 18, at least in theory, to decide if Apple's AirPods Pro are right for you or if the AirPods 3 are a better fit (literally and figuratively), with state-of-the-art ANC technology of their own and a recommended price likely to start at around $200.

Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Jan 20, 2021, 8:34 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Apple AirPods Pro
featured
featured
Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Apple AirPods Pro
Jul 02, 2021, 7:42 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Best AirPods and AirPods Pro cases
updated
updated
Best AirPods and AirPods Pro cases
Apr 06, 2021, 5:43 AM, by Iskra Petrova
AirPods Pro firmware beta update brings the useful Conversation Boost feature
AirPods Pro firmware beta update brings the useful Conversation Boost feature
Aug 05, 2021, 4:00 AM, by Iskra Petrova

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

iPhone 13 series battery capacity and battery leaks
by Radoslav Minkov,  19
iPhone 13 series battery capacity and battery leaks
Epic Games pays $6 million of unpaid "Apple Tax" to Apple after court ruling
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Epic Games pays $6 million of unpaid "Apple Tax" to Apple after court ruling
The OnePlus 9 RT with 5G gets a 'tentative' launch date to cover for this fall's OnePlus 9T absence
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus 9 RT with 5G gets a 'tentative' launch date to cover for this fall's OnePlus 9T absence
Samsung finally opens sign-ups for One UI 4.0 beta in seven countries
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Samsung finally opens sign-ups for One UI 4.0 beta in seven countries
NBA NOW 22 launches on Android and iOS this fall, pre-registration is live
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NBA NOW 22 launches on Android and iOS this fall, pre-registration is live
T-Mobile starts selling Sonim's latest ultra-rugged flip phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile starts selling Sonim's latest ultra-rugged flip phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless