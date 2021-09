Here's how you can score the biggest AirPods Pro discount ahead of Apple's AirPods 3 launch

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That being said, the third-gen non-Pro AirPods ninth-gen "regular" iPad , and sixth-gen iPad mini could all be unveiled at a later date, and if patience is not your greatest strength, it might not be such a bad idea to scour the market in search for the best alternative deals available right now.





The frequently discounted AirPods Pro , for instance, are on sale at a reduced price yet again from a number of major US retailers, with Costco standing ahead of the pack by letting its members save up to 80 bucks.







$70, mind you, just so happens to match Amazon's latest AirPods Pro price cut, beating $70, mind you, just so happens to match Amazon's latest AirPods Pro price cut, beating a number of recent deals while obviously failing to compete with the best refurbished Walmart offer yet





Featured high on our list of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy roughly two years after their commercial debut, these bad boys haven't been on sale at 170 bucks very often, and predictably enough, the new in-store Costco promotion is set to expire relatively soon.





You'll have until September 18, at least in theory, to decide if Apple 's AirPods Pro are right for you or if the AirPods 3 are a better fit (literally and figuratively), with state-of-the-art ANC technology of their own and a recommended price likely to start at around $200.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The big day has finally arrived for hardcore Apple fans , which means you should probably wait and see exactly what the tech giant has up its sleeve before buying a new iPhone, Watch, iPad, or AirPods