Here's how you can score the biggest AirPods Pro discount ahead of Apple's AirPods 3 launch

Here's how you can score the biggest AirPods Pro discount ahead of Apple's AirPods 3 launch0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That being said, the third-gen non-Pro AirPods, ninth-gen "regular" iPad, and sixth-gen iPad mini could all be unveiled at a later date, and if patience is not your greatest strength, it might not be such a bad idea to scour the market in search for the best alternative deals available right now.
Normally priced at $249.99, at least back in the day, the high-end noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are currently starting as low as $169.99. The only "problem" is you'll have to visit a brick and mortar Costco store to score the full discount, with the online price set at a slightly higher $179.99 after a humbler but still very significant $70 markdown.
$70, mind you, just so happens to match Amazon's latest AirPods Pro price cut, beating a number of recent deals while obviously failing to compete with the best refurbished Walmart offer yet.
Featured high on our list of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy roughly two years after their commercial debut, these bad boys haven't been on sale at 170 bucks very often, and predictably enough, the new in-store Costco promotion is set to expire relatively soon.
You'll have until September 18, at least in theory, to decide if Apple's AirPods Pro are right for you or if the AirPods 3 are a better fit (literally and figuratively), with state-of-the-art ANC technology of their own and a recommended price likely to start at around $200.