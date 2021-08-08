Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale at a great price again (new with warranty)1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The killer new Woot offer is technically good until the end of the day, but if history is any indication, the e-tailer could run out of inventory considerably sooner than that. The very well-reviewed and hugely popular noise-cancelling earbuds are currently priced at $5 more at both Best Buy and Amazon, the latter of which just so happens to own Woot.
The only thing you'll want to keep in mind is that the AirPods Pro have been on sale at a lower price before in brand-new condition. Also, the fast-approaching non-Pro AirPods 3could well "borrow" the best feature from their state-of-the-art forerunners while almost certainly costing even less than $184.99.
Finally, it goes without saying that a $5 discount compared to what the likes of Amazon and Best Buy are charging right now is not something that will change your life, but if you ask us, every buck counts when it comes to some of the best true wireless earbuds available in 2021. That's unlikely to change with the AirPods 3 launch, mind you, so it's probably wise to pull the trigger as soon as possible.