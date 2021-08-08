Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale at a great price again (new with warranty)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale at a great price again (new with warranty)
To say that Apple's most advanced true wireless earbuds yet are frequently discounted at some major US retailer or another would be a pretty big understatement. The truth is the AirPods Pro are almost never available at their $249 list price nowadays, and if you don't mind buying refurbished units, you can save as much as 80 or 90 bucks from time to time if you know where to look.

Of course, the best deals don't pop up incredibly often and they also don't last forever, which is why bargain hunters may want to hurry and snap up these bad boys at $184.99 a pair while they can.

Apple AirPods Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, New

$64 off (26%)
$184 99
$249
Buy at Woot

The killer new Woot offer is technically good until the end of the day, but if history is any indication, the e-tailer could run out of inventory considerably sooner than that. The very well-reviewed and hugely popular noise-cancelling earbuds are currently priced at $5 more at both Best Buy and Amazon, the latter of which just so happens to own Woot.

Naturally, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, and yes, Woot can hook you up with a full 1-year Apple warranty as well, so there's really no downside to this limited-time promotion.

The only thing you'll want to keep in mind is that the AirPods Pro have been on sale at a lower price before in brand-new condition. Also, the fast-approaching non-Pro AirPods 3could well "borrow" the best feature from their state-of-the-art forerunners while almost certainly costing even less than $184.99.

Finally, it goes without saying that a $5 discount compared to what the likes of Amazon and Best Buy are charging right now is not something that will change your life, but if you ask us, every buck counts when it comes to some of the best true wireless earbuds available in 2021. That's unlikely to change with the AirPods 3 launch, mind you, so it's probably wise to pull the trigger as soon as possible.

