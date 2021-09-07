This might just be the best Apple AirPods Pro deal yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Before blaming us for constantly hyping up the massive discounts offered by everyone from Amazon to Amazon-owned Woot, as well as Best Buy and Walmart, you might want to keep in mind that you're looking at not just some of the top-selling products of their kind here but also some of the overall best true wireless earbuds available in 2021





Of course, the appeal of both the "regular" second-gen AirPods and the first-ever AirPods Pro could dramatically decrease with the impending launch of the AirPods 3 , which are widely expected to offer state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology at a lower price compared to their Pro-branded forerunners.





That probably explains why we find ourselves in a position to use hyperbole yet again to describe the newest AirPods Pro deal available at Walmart. This is not technically handled by the American retail giant, but VIP Outlet is a reliable enough third-party seller for us to wholeheartedly recommend bargain hunters buy their refurbished units at $129 a pair.





That's an incredible, and as far as we know, completely unprecedented 120 bucks shaved off the list price of the AirPods Pro in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, although for obvious reasons, that's certainly not a fair comparison.





What's undoubtedly fair to compare is this insanely low price (there's that inescapable hyperbole again) with the $170 currently charged by several eBay merchants for "open box" or refurbished AirPods Pros of their own.





There's also Amazon, where a "renewed" pair of these bad boys is on sale at the same 80 bucks less than brand-new units, making the unrivaled Walmart deal shine even brighter. Don't let it blind you into forgetting to actually pull the trigger ASAP, though, because we don't expect it to stick around for a very long time.



