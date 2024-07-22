Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
Super-limited Amazon deal slashes a whopping 30 percent off Apple's swanky AirPods Max

Released all the way back in 2020, the super-expensive AirPods Max have inexplicably stayed costlier than most of their rivals for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones in the world through several special Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday sales events.

Most recently, Amazon sold Apple's first (and only) own-brand over-ear cans for $150 under their $550 list price both with and without a Prime membership, which qualified as a decent deal by typical AirPods Max standards, but didn't exactly make bargain hunters go crazy.

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Pink Color, No Prime Membership Required
$166 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

The same can be said about the e-commerce giant's latest offer, which still doesn't make these noise-cancelling bad boys truly affordable. But the AirPods Max are now cheaper than ever before, at least in one particularly snazzy colorway for a super-limited time, and that's definitely nothing to scoff at.

You clearly need to hurry to get the pink flavor at around $167 less than usual, which equates to an absolutely massive 30 percent discount. This hot new promotion doesn't technically have an expiration date attached to it, but it could go away at any moment. That's because Amazon only has a certain number of units available at that heavily reduced price, and unfortunately, we don't know how many units that is.

All we know is that the deal is 1 percent claimed at the time of this writing, which probably means you have at least a few hours left to pull the trigger. The rest of the AirPods Max color options, mind you, are either significantly costlier or all out of stock, so if you don't like pink headphones, you'll need to wait a little longer to save more than $100.

Although they're widely expected to finallyget a sequel in 2024 or 2025, said second edition is unlikely to radically change much about this first generation, which got quite a bit of praise in our comprehensive review for that sleek and clean design, outstanding sound clarity and detail, and perhaps most impressively, the best Transparency Mode on the market... at that point.

That's probably not true today, but the AirPods Max are definitely no pushovers either in terms of active noise cancellation or overall audio performance by any and all modern standards.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist

Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

