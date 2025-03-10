The AirPods 4 are an excellent option for hardcore Apple fans at their latest discounts





These are the latest Apple-branded earbuds, and even though they're arguably not the greatest as well, their value for your money is probably superior to that of the slightly higher-end AirPods Pro 2 at the time of this writing. That's because Amazon is once again selling the non-Pro fourth-gen AirPods at a substantial $30 discount with and without active noise cancellation.

The former model normally costs $179, which means that you're currently looking at slashing only 17 percent off that list price, while the latter variant is marked down by a heftier 22 percent from a regular price of $129.





If you don't think you need to isolate yourself from your surroundings when listening to your favorite tunes, I strongly recommend going with the cheaper option, which actually matches the costlier version of the AirPods 4 in terms of battery life, water and dust resistance, and yes, even fancy features like Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking support.

Both the noise-cancelling and non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 variants promise to keep your music going for a solid five hours on a single charge and massively bump up that number to a 30-hour endurance score with the bundled charging case factored in.





Granted, the pricier AirPods 4 come with a more sophisticated charging case that supports wireless charging, but other than that, the ANC skills, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness technology, these are identical earbuds.





Of course, those might be very important features for a lot of prospective buyers, so be sure to properly evaluate what matters to you and what doesn't before pulling the trigger here. And remember, these are not unprecedented discounts , but they're record-matching ones, and I highly doubt they'll get better anytime soon.