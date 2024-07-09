Apple's premium AirPods Max headphones drop to a new lowest price after a massive $150 discount on Amazon
This year's Amazon Prime Day may fall on July 16th and July 17th, but Apple users looking to upgrade their listening are in for a treat right now — a whole week ahead of the shopping event.
Amazon is currently selling Apple's top-notch AirPods Max headphones at a just jaw-dropping and completely unprecedented $150 discount. Yep, that price cut right there brings the cost of these amazing cans to their lowest yet at the retailer, making this deal unmissable! We don't know how long this markdown will stay available, so we suggest acting fast on this one, while the offer is still up for grabs!
As you're probably aware, Apple's products are always stylish looking and of the highest quality. And the AirPods Max are no exception. These fellas deliver a premium feel, boasting a sleek and minimalistic look. Additionally, they offer a detailed sound with strong bass. They also support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, allowing you to immerse in your songs even further, by making the audio feel three-dimensional.
Overall, the AirPods Max easily rank among the best headphones you can buy right now with their amazing sound, capable ANC, and good battery life. Furthermore, these cans are just irresistible at $150 off their price. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and treat yourself to a pair of brand-new Apple AirPods Max headphones today!
You'll be able to enjoy your songs without any distractions as well, since these bad boys also rock top-tier ANC. They deliver good battery life, too, offering up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.
