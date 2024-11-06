Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Apple's AirPods 4 (sans ANC) are on sale at a new record low price for a limited time

Apple AirPods 4
Because it's far more unusual for new Apple-branded products to score discounts mere days after their commercial releases than it is for their Samsung or Google-made rivals, for instance, we were certainly surprised to see Amazon sell the AirPods 4 at reduced prices with and without active noise cancellation already before September ended.

Of course, those were far from drastic price cuts, and the same actually goes for Woot's improved new discount available exclusively for the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 model. If you hurry, that can be yours for $114 instead of its $129 list price, which represents a seemingly modest but also unprecedented and possibly unbeatable $15 (or 12 percent) markdown.

Apple AirPods 4

True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life, New, Full 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$15 off (12%)
$114
$129
Buy at Woot

Apple AirPods 4

True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
$10 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
$11 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

Technically, this pre-holiday offer is set to run for two whole weeks, but if you ask me, there's no way the Amazon-owned e-tailer has enough inventory to keep the deal going for more than a day or two (at best) at this new record low price.

If you miss your opportunity to claim the $15 discount with no special requirements, no strings attached, and no obvious compromises, Amazon itself is still charging $10 less than usual for a "basic" pair of AirPods 4, as well as $11 under a regular price of $179 for the higher-end variant equipped with state-of-the-art ANC technology.

The brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items currently available for $114 at Woot come with a standard Apple warranty, mind you, so while it's clearly too early to know that for sure, I personally wouldn't be shocked if this particular deal went undefeated throughout this holiday shopping season.

Now, are the AirPods 4 the absolute best wireless earbuds a hardcore Apple fan can get for Christmas? Probably not, especially sans active noise cancellation. 

But their bang for your buck right now is undeniably solid (at the very least), helped among others by personalized spatial audio functionality, a modern USB-C charging case, the same powerful H2 chip found inside the top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2, and a stellar battery life rating of up to 30 hours (with the aforementioned case factored in).

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

