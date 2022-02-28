 Select Samsung Galaxy S22 models get both an instant discount AND a gift card now - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Select Samsung Galaxy S22 models get both an instant discount AND a gift card now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Select Samsung Galaxy S22 models get both an instant discount AND a gift card now
Although spring is upon us, Galaxy S22 buyers might feel a sudden urge to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters to work today as Amazon has just kicked off yet another killer deal on Samsung's newest high-end smartphones with a distinctive holiday scent.

This is essentially an extension of the solid release promo we told you about on Friday, adding a cool $100 coupon to the $100 gift card initially offered with (almost) all S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra variants. 

The "coupon" is actually an instant discount you can apply at checkout for a limited time to shave a Benjamin off the $799.99 starting price of the unlocked 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. Bargain hunters can choose from green, black, white, and pink gold flavors of the compact Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse accommodating 128 gigs of data internally, with their overall savings boosted to $200 by the aforementioned gift card usable on future Amazon.com purchases.

The combo deal makes it even harder to recommend the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is itself marked down by $100 from a $699.99 list price while lacking any other sweeteners, freebies, or gifts. 

Of course, not everyone likes "compact" handsets (by 2022 standards), which is where the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ comes in. The non-Ultra jumbo-sized beast is only on sale with both an outright discount and an Amazon gift card in a 128GB storage configuration coated in "Phantom Black", while all other models can be had at their regular prices with a $100 voucher included at the time of this writing.

The same goes for 256GB S22 and 128GB S22 Ultra variants, with the latter 6.8-inch monster being either listed as out of stock or sold with no special offers whatsoever in 256 and 512 gig configurations right now due to unexpectedly high demand. And mind you, Samsung's expectations were reportedly pretty lofty.

In case you're wondering, Amazon's Galaxy S22 and S22+ 5G deals are a lot better than what you can get from Samsung itself or other retailers like Best Buy, and the same goes for current delivery estimates.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: all the differences
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: all the differences
4 days ago, 11:13 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21
Feb 16, 2022, 10:03 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21 FE
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21 FE
Feb 16, 2022, 10:15 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6: Battle of the vanillas
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6: Battle of the vanillas
Feb 09, 2022, 2:11 PM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: the base model flagships compared
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: the base model flagships compared
Feb 17, 2022, 1:33 AM, by Rado Minkov
Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S21+
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S21+
Feb 17, 2022, 8:09 AM, by Peter Kostadinov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Review
8.5
$550off $300 Special Samsung $800off $50 Special T-Mobile $750off $100 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Review
7.7
$550off $500 Special Samsung 100%off $0 Special Verizon $750off $300 Special Samsung
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
by Alan Friedman,  1
FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
by Alan Friedman,  0
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
-$120
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless