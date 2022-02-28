Select Samsung Galaxy S22 models get both an instant discount AND a gift card now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





This is essentially an extension of the solid release promo we told you about on Friday , adding a cool $100 coupon to the $100 gift card initially offered with (almost) all S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra variants.



The "coupon" is actually an instant discount you can apply at checkout for a limited time to shave a Benjamin off the $799.99 starting price of the unlocked 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 5G . Bargain hunters can choose from green, black, white, and pink gold flavors of the compact Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse accommodating 128 gigs of data internally, with their overall savings boosted to $200 by the aforementioned gift card usable on future Amazon.com purchases.



The combo deal makes it even harder to recommend the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is itself marked down by $100 from a $699.99 list price while lacking any other sweeteners, freebies, or gifts.



Of course, not everyone likes "compact" handsets (by 2022 standards), which is where the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ comes in. The non-Ultra jumbo-sized beast is only on sale with both an outright discount and an Amazon gift card in a 128GB storage configuration coated in "Phantom Black", while all other models can be had at their regular prices with a $100 voucher included at the time of this writing.



The same goes for 256GB S22 and 128GB S22 Ultra variants, with the latter 6.8-inch monster being either listed as out of stock or sold with no special offers whatsoever in 256 and 512 gig configurations right now due to unexpectedly high demand . And mind you, Samsung's expectations were reportedly pretty lofty



In case you're wondering, Amazon's Galaxy S22 and S22+ 5G deals are a lot better than what you can get from Samsung itself or other retailers like Best Buy, and the same goes for current delivery estimates.





