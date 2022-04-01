 Amazon's latest Samsung Galaxy S22 deal is one of the best and simplest to date - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Amazon's latest Samsung Galaxy S22 deal is one of the best and simplest to date

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's latest Samsung Galaxy S22 deal is one of the best and simplest to date
Samsung seems to have made a habit of rewarding the earliest adopters of its hottest new devices with sweet freebies and substantial discounts, but while the pre-order period of the Galaxy S22 series has long concluded, the cool deals on the three ultra-high-end handsets continue to pile up.

One variant in particular appears to be fetching a special price more often than not these days, which might have something to do with its inferior popularity compared to the S Pen-wielding Ultra model.

We're talking about the "vanilla" 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 5G, which went $100 below its $799.99 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a single black hue at Amazon-owned Woot last week for 24 hours only.

Essentially the exact same deal is now available at the e-commerce giant itself, the difference being you can save a cool Benjamin on both black and green flavors of the 128 gig S22 if you hurry, as well as three color options with twice that local digital hoarding room.

While Best Buy is actually holding a similar sale today... with upfront carrier activation, Amazon will obviously hook you up with a completely unlocked phone ready to be used on any and all 4G LTE and 5G networks nationwide sans restrictions, special conditions, or strings of any sort attached.

The $100 discount is also presented right off the bat, which means you won't have to remember to enter any convoluted promo codes before finalizing your order or settle for a gift card in that amount. 

That being said, we'd be remiss not to remind you that Amazon offered at one point both a $100 gift card and a $100 instant coupon with the "regular-sized" Galaxy S22 and the non-Ultra S22 Plus, so technically, this is not the single greatest deal available for Samsung's newest mobile powerhouses to date.

At $100 less than usual, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 5G matches the regular price of an inferior S21 FE 5G with a Snapdragon 888 processor inside, although the latter device has been on sale at a substantial $150 discount of its own for a little while now. 

Perhaps more importantly, Samsung's marked-down 6.1-inch S22 undercuts Apple's insanely popular $799 and up iPhone 13, which is basically impossible to score at a similar discount with no special requirements or strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: all the differences
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: all the differences
Feb 25, 2022, 11:13 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: the base model flagships compared
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: the base model flagships compared
Feb 17, 2022, 1:33 AM, by Rado Minkov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21 FE
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21 FE
Feb 16, 2022, 10:15 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21
Feb 16, 2022, 10:03 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6: Battle of the vanillas
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6: Battle of the vanillas
Feb 09, 2022, 2:11 PM, by Mariyan Slavov
The best Galaxy S22 cases you can buy
The best Galaxy S22 cases you can buy
Mar 25, 2022, 5:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

