Amazon's latest Samsung Galaxy S22 deal is one of the best and simplest to date

One variant in particular appears to be fetching a special price more often than not these days, which might have something to do with its inferior popularity compared to the S Pen-wielding Ultra model







Essentially the exact same deal is now available at the e-commerce giant itself, the difference being you can save a cool Benjamin on both black and green flavors of the 128 gig S22 if you hurry, as well as three color options with twice that local digital hoarding room.



While Best Buy is actually holding a similar sale today... with upfront carrier activation, Amazon will obviously hook you up with a completely unlocked phone ready to be used on any and all 4G LTE and 5G networks nationwide sans restrictions, special conditions, or strings of any sort attached.



The $100 discount is also presented right off the bat, which means you won't have to remember to enter any convoluted promo codes before finalizing your order or settle for a gift card in that amount.



That being said, we'd be remiss not to remind you that Amazon offered at one point both a $100 gift card and a $100 instant coupon with the "regular-sized" That being said, we'd be remiss not to remind you that Amazon offered at one point both a $100 gift carda $100 instant coupon with the "regular-sized" Galaxy S22 and the non-Ultra S22 Plus , so technically, this is not the single greatest deal available for Samsung 's newest mobile powerhouses to date.



At $100 less than usual, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered At $100 less than usual, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 5G matches the regular price of an inferior S21 FE 5G with a Snapdragon 888 processor inside, although the latter device has been on sale at a substantial $150 discount of its own for a little while now.





Perhaps more importantly, Samsung's marked-down 6.1-inch S22 undercuts Apple's insanely popular $799 and up iPhone 13, which is basically impossible to score at a similar discount with no special requirements or strings attached.





Samsung seems to have made a habit of rewarding the earliest adopters of its hottest new devices with sweet freebies and substantial discounts, but while the pre-order period of the Galaxy S22 series has long concluded, the cool deals on the three ultra-high-end handsets continue to pile up.