Some Galaxy S22 Ultra users report broken GPS functionality

Some users report Galaxy S22 Ultra has a GPS-related issue
It seems that some users have experienced broken GPS functionality on their Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to the reports, the functionality doesn't work after the phone has been set up for the first time, or after extended periods of inactivity. The affected users report that when opening Google Maps, for example, they get a "cannot find GPS" error on their Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The reports were shared on Samsung's community forums website. The usual fixes such as resetting the network settings or factory resetting the affected Galaxy S22 Ultra seem not to work for some of the users that have expressed their complaints. On the other hand, though, some users have fixed it by simply rebooting the phone.
It seems that a definite fix, the affected users will need to wait for Samsung to release an update that should address the issue.
Unfortunately, though, this is not the first bug that has appeared for the hot and powerful Galaxy S22 series. There was a bug with the display that was addressed recently by software updates, and in the beginning, there was some confusion surrounding the display's refresh rate, which again got addressed by software updates.
