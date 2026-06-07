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A Pixel Watch bug breaks a paid-for feature, and Galaxy and Apple Watch owners aren't safe either

The pricier upgrade buckles the moment you walk away from your phone.

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Johanna Romero
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Google Wearables WearOS Google Pixel
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Google Pixel Watch 4 with a blue band worn on a wrist, showing the watch face
The Pixel Watch 4's LTE option is the pricier one, and the one owners say is acting up. | Image by PhoneArena
If you bought the Google Pixel Watch 4 with LTE so you could leave your phone behind, a fresh bug is doing the one thing that ruins the entire point. Owners say the watch keeps dropping its cellular connection the second they walk away from their phone, which is exactly the scenario the LTE model exists for. The Pixel Watch 4 is supposed to be the standalone option that the Galaxy Watch 8 and Apple Watch Series 11 are also chasing, and right now it is tripping over the basics.

What owners are actually seeing

The complaints kick off in an r/PixelWatch thread, where one owner says their Pixel Watch 4 LTE refuses to stay connected once it is away from the phone. The only way they get data flowing again is to fully power the watch off and back on, every single time. Texting is hit or miss too, sometimes it sends with the phone miles away, other times it throws a "disconnected from phone" error and sends nothing.

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That owner is not alone. Other commenters in the same thread describe the same disconnects, with a second workaround making the rounds: toggle airplane mode off and on to force a reconnect. Neither one is something you want to do five times a day.



Why this one hurts more than a normal bug

Plenty of smartwatch bugs are just annoyances, however, this one hits the wallet. As expected, an LTE smartwatch usually costs more than the Wi-Fi model, so the whole pitch is going phone-free. A cellular connection that collapses the moment you go phone-free guts that pitch.

It should be noted that this lands on top of a rough stretch for the Pixel Watch in particular. We covered a software update that broke Find My Phone two weeks ago, and that came after sleep-data and ECG glitches earlier in the cycle. Four wonky things in a few weeks starts to look like a quality-control problem on Google's wearable team.

What would motivate you to pay extra for an LTE smartwatch?
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What the community is figuring out on its own

One detail worth flagging, because it might save you a service request: a follow-up comment in that same thread points out that the watch still needs the paired phone powered on and connected to the network, even while you are roaming around on LTE. The watch leans on that pairing to find the phone and vice versa. This person says T-Mobile reps did not understand this either, and once they left their phone on the charger at home instead of fully off, everything worked.

Reddit comment explaining that the paired phone must stay powered on and connected to the network for the Pixel Watch 4 to work over LTE
A follow-up comment points out the watch still needs the phone powered on and connected. | Image by Automatic_Ad1887 via Reddit


So some of these reports may be setup confusion rather than a true bug. The trouble is telling the two apart, and as that same commenter put it, lately nothing on these Pixel watches is guaranteed.

Does this happen on a Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch too

Short answer: yes, and that is the part Pixel critics tend to skip. Standalone LTE has been shaky across every brand.

Apple's first cellular model, the Watch Series 3, shipped with a bug that kept it off LTE entirely until a watchOS fix, and Apple Watch Ultra owners still post about the watch refusing to reconnect to cellular after losing signal unless they restart it. Samsung's side has a years-long community thread of Galaxy Watch models disconnecting, plus complaints of badly delayed LTE texts in standalone mode.

If you own a Galaxy Watch 8 or an Apple Watch Series 11 and you lean on cellular, this Pixel news does not really touch you, your platform has its own version of this headache. Nobody has fully nailed standalone watch LTE, so this is less a reason to jump ship and more a reason to keep expectations in check no matter whose watch is on your wrist.

Where I land on it

I daily-drive a Pixel Watch on an LTE plan and I have not run into the dropouts, but I am also the wrong test case. I almost always text from my phone and barely touch the watch's own connection, so a flaky LTE link rarely gets a chance to bother me. Plenty of people are not in that boat, though.

Picture someone whose workplace bans phones on the floor, where the watch is the only thing that can surface an emergency call or text. For them an LTE connection that comes and goes is not a minor gripe, it is the difference between catching an urgent message and missing it. That is who Google needs to be building for here, and that is why a fix needs to come fast.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero is a Senior News Writer at PhoneArena, covering mobile technology news across Android, iOS, wearables, and the Google ecosystem she knows best. Drawing on 15 years in IT and tech support from 2007 to 2022, she brings a user-friendly eye for the practical features and lesser-known tricks readers care about. Google named her an official #TeamPixel member in 2022, and she also reviews the latest devices on her YouTube channel, JoJo the Techie.
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