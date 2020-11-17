Citizen enters the smartwatch market with the CZ Smart model







Citizen’s new smartwatch runs on Google Wear OS and is also waterproof up to 3ATM or 30 meters. You can take calls directly on the watch, thanks to the built-in speaker, and of course, running on Wear OS means there are tons of apps you can download from the Play Store. All the health-centric features are on board as well and you can pre-order one for $395 (ships by December 14).



