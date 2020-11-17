Citizen enters the smartwatch market with the CZ Smart model

Another big watch manufacturer has entered the ever so growing smartwatch market. The Japanese company Citizen, popular with its Eco-drive watches and cool atomic clock synchronized timepieces, has announced the CZ Smart model, SlashGear
reports.
The Citizen CZ Smart
is not a hybrid or a half-baked job - it’s a full-on smartwatch. It comes with some impressive specs and features. There’s a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 416 x 416 resolution, coupled with a Snapdragon 3100 platform and 8GB of storage. There are plenty of sensors onboard too - a Heart Rate sensor, a Barometer, an Accelerometer, and a Gyroscope.
Citizen’s new smartwatch runs on Google Wear OS and is also waterproof up to 3ATM or 30 meters. You can take calls directly on the watch, thanks to the built-in speaker, and of course, running on Wear OS means there are tons of apps you can download from the Play Store. All the health-centric features are on board as well and you can pre-order one for $395 (ships by December 14).
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!