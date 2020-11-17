iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Google Wearables

Citizen enters the smartwatch market with the CZ Smart model

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 17, 2020, 4:46 AM
Citizen enters the smartwatch market with the CZ Smart model
Another big watch manufacturer has entered the ever so growing smartwatch market. The Japanese company Citizen, popular with its Eco-drive watches and cool atomic clock synchronized timepieces, has announced the CZ Smart model, SlashGear reports.

The Citizen CZ Smart is not a hybrid or a half-baked job - it’s a full-on smartwatch. It comes with some impressive specs and features. There’s a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 416 x 416  resolution, coupled with a Snapdragon 3100 platform and 8GB of storage. There are plenty of sensors onboard too - a Heart Rate sensor, a Barometer, an Accelerometer, and a Gyroscope.


Citizen’s new smartwatch runs on Google Wear OS and is also waterproof up to 3ATM or 30 meters. You can take calls directly on the watch, thanks to the built-in speaker, and of course, running on Wear OS means there are tons of apps you can download from the Play Store. All the health-centric features are on board as well and you can pre-order one for $395 (ships by December 14).

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
LG Wing – Infinite uses of a phone that swivels
Popular stories
Huawei confirms sale of entire Honor smartphone business
Popular stories
Google Store Black Friday deals revealed: Pixel 5 5G, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing
Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless