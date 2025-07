Galaxy S25 FE leak confirms an important battery upgrade

Samsung might improve the charging speed of theFE. The company’s upcoming FE model might support up to 45W wired charging, though it is almost certain it won’t have a charger in the box.New listings for TÜV Rheinland certification have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might support 10V/4.5A or 15V/3A wired fast charging. Those numbers translate to a charging speed of 45W, which would be a significant upgrade over previous Fan Edition models.

Do you need faster charging on your phone? Yes, the faster the better Yes, but I don’t like it extremely fast No, I think it ruins my battery Yes, the faster the better 56.25% Yes, but I don’t like it extremely fast 31.25% No, I think it ruins my battery 12.5%

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Multiple upgrades

Galaxy S25

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Last year’sonly supported a 25W charging speed. The same is true for the currentand the super-slim Galaxy S25 Edge , which also charge with 25W.If theFE charges with 45W, it’ll match Samsung’s ultra-flagship model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra , and the Galaxy S25 Plus TheFE shapes up as one of the most significant upgrades to Samsung’s Fan Edition devices. Earlier rumors have claimed that the device would have a redesign, which might make it much thinner than before and shrink its bezels.According to earlier information , theFE might be only 7.4mm thick, which is almost as thin as the base. Samsung’s vanilla flagship is 7.2mm thick.The visual changes might not negatively affect the internals. If the rumors turn out to be true, we can expect the same 4,700mAh battery as inside last year’s model, though some still hope for a little boost to 5,000mAh.Samsung is very likely to choose its own Exynos 2400 chipset for theFE, which we’ve already seen inside another fan edition — the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The same chip was also inside the Galaxy S24 series.Samsung usually releases its Fan Edition devices in the fall, and last year thewas released in September. We could expect a similar timeframe for the release of theFE, though we don’t have any official information yet.I think theFE is shaping up as a mighty competitor. If Samsung manages to keep the battery size and the price while trimming the body down and increasing the charging speed, this phone will be impressive.