Galaxy S25 FE leak confirms an important battery upgrade
Samsung’s budget flagship might end up with a certain Galaxy S25 Ultra spec.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE | Image Credit — PhoneArena
Last year’s Galaxy S24 FE only supported a 25W charging speed. The same is true for the current Galaxy S25 and the super-slim Galaxy S25 Edge, which also charge with 25W.
If the Galaxy S25 FE charges with 45W, it’ll match Samsung’s ultra-flagship model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the Galaxy S25 Plus.
The Galaxy S25 FE shapes up as one of the most significant upgrades to Samsung’s Fan Edition devices. Earlier rumors have claimed that the device would have a redesign, which might make it much thinner than before and shrink its bezels.
The visual changes might not negatively affect the internals. If the rumors turn out to be true, we can expect the same 4,700mAh battery as inside last year’s model, though some still hope for a little boost to 5,000mAh.
Samsung is very likely to choose its own Exynos 2400 chipset for the Galaxy S25 FE, which we’ve already seen inside another fan edition — the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The same chip was also inside the Galaxy S24 series.
Samsung usually releases its Fan Edition devices in the fall, and last year the Galaxy S24 FE was released in September. We could expect a similar timeframe for the release of the Galaxy S25 FE, though we don’t have any official information yet.
I think the Galaxy S25 FE is shaping up as a mighty competitor. If Samsung manages to keep the battery size and the price while trimming the body down and increasing the charging speed, this phone will be impressive.
Samsung might improve the charging speed of the Galaxy S25 FE. The company’s upcoming FE model might support up to 45W wired charging, though it is almost certain it won’t have a charger in the box.
New listings for TÜV Rheinland certification have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might support 10V/4.5A or 15V/3A wired fast charging. Those numbers translate to a charging speed of 45W, which would be a significant upgrade over previous Fan Edition models.
New listings for TÜV Rheinland certification have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might support 10V/4.5A or 15V/3A wired fast charging. Those numbers translate to a charging speed of 45W, which would be a significant upgrade over previous Fan Edition models.
Last year’s Galaxy S24 FE only supported a 25W charging speed. The same is true for the current Galaxy S25 and the super-slim Galaxy S25 Edge, which also charge with 25W.
If the Galaxy S25 FE charges with 45W, it’ll match Samsung’s ultra-flagship model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the Galaxy S25 Plus.
Multiple upgrades
The Galaxy S25 FE shapes up as one of the most significant upgrades to Samsung’s Fan Edition devices. Earlier rumors have claimed that the device would have a redesign, which might make it much thinner than before and shrink its bezels.
According to earlier information, the Galaxy S25 FE might be only 7.4mm thick, which is almost as thin as the base Galaxy S25. Samsung’s vanilla flagship is 7.2mm thick.
The visual changes might not negatively affect the internals. If the rumors turn out to be true, we can expect the same 4,700mAh battery as inside last year’s model, though some still hope for a little boost to 5,000mAh.
Render of the Galaxy S25 FE | Image credit — SammyGuru
Samsung is very likely to choose its own Exynos 2400 chipset for the Galaxy S25 FE, which we’ve already seen inside another fan edition — the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The same chip was also inside the Galaxy S24 series.
Samsung usually releases its Fan Edition devices in the fall, and last year the Galaxy S24 FE was released in September. We could expect a similar timeframe for the release of the Galaxy S25 FE, though we don’t have any official information yet.
I think the Galaxy S25 FE is shaping up as a mighty competitor. If Samsung manages to keep the battery size and the price while trimming the body down and increasing the charging speed, this phone will be impressive.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: