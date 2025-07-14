First look at the T-Mobile Revvl 8 Pro
The T-Mobile Revvl 8 Pro surfaces with a listing in the Wireless Power Consortium.
Many of you know that T-Mobile has its own line of handsets. The carrier originally introduced the line in August 2017, and last year, the Revvl 7 and Revvl 7 Pro were launched. Well, get ready for the Revvl 8 and Revvl 8 Pro. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the organization that creates and promotes wireless power transfer standards (the Qi wireless charging standard), has posted a listing for the Revvl 8 Pro.
The WPC listing shows that the phone will support 15W wireless charging. The listing also reveals that the Revvl 8 Pro will support Qi version 1.3.3, which is an Extended Power Profile (EPP) version. Since this handset does not support Qi 2, we know that it doesn't use magnetic alignment.
Compared to the Revvl 7 Pro, the Revvl 8 Pro has a two-tone design on the back and keeps the quad-camera system from last year. However, with the Revvl 8 Pro, the cameras and the flash are mounted flush with the rear panel. Last year's model featured a camera module that protruded from the rear panel. The Revvl 8 Pro will probably carry a 50MP Wide camera, a 5MP Ultra-wide camera, a 2MP Macro camera for close ups, and a 2MP Depth camera that works with the Wide camera to collect depth information for create the blurry background known as the "Bokeh" effect, and to help create 3D images for AR use.
The T-Mobile Revvl 8 Pro is listed in the WPC. | Image credit-WPC
The Revvl 8 Pro will probably keep the 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Last year's Pro model was powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 application processor (AP) and a mid-range Snapdragon or MediaTek AP. The upcoming Pro model should continue to sport a decent 5000 mAh battery. Like last year, we'd expect the Revvl 8 Pro to feature 256GB of native storage with a microSD slot that supports as much as 2TB of expandable storage.
While the Revvl 8 Pro should keep the $249.99 price tag of its predecessor, you can count on T-Mobile offering several promotions when the device is released. A T-Mobile employee leaked an August release for the phone, which will no doubt be accompanied by the less capable but lower priced Revvl 8. Both models should come out of the box with Android 15 pre-installed.
