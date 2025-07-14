First look at the T-Mobile Revvl 8 Pro





The WPC listing shows that the phone will support 15W wireless charging. The listing also reveals that the Revvl 8 Pro will support Qi version 1.3.3, which is an Extended Power Profile (EPP) version. Since this handset does not support Qi 2, we know that it doesn't use magnetic alignment.





Compared to the Revvl 7 Pro, the Revvl 8 Pro has a two-tone design on the back and keeps the quad-camera system from last year. However, with the Revvl 8 Pro, the cameras and the flash are mounted flush with the rear panel. Last year's model featured a camera module that protruded from the rear panel. The Revvl 8 Pro will probably carry a 50MP Wide camera, a 5MP Ultra-wide camera, a 2MP Macro camera for close ups, and a 2MP Depth camera that works with the Wide camera to collect depth information for create the blurry background known as the "Bokeh" effect, and to help create 3D images for AR use.





The Revvl 8 Pro will probably keep the 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Last year's Pro model was powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 application processor (AP) and a mid-range Snapdragon or MediaTek AP. The upcoming Pro model should continue to sport a decent 5000 mAh battery. Like last year, we'd expect the Revvl 8 Pro to feature 256GB of native storage with a microSD slot that supports as much as 2TB of expandable storage.





While the Revvl 8 Pro should keep the $249.99 price tag of its predecessor, you can count onoffering several promotions when the device is released. Aemployee leaked an August release for the phone, which will no doubt be accompanied by the less capable but lower priced Revvl 8. Both models should come out of the box with Android 15 pre-installed.