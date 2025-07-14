Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Samsung might reshape the Galaxy S26 lineup

A recent rumor that Samsung is killing one of the Galaxy S26 models is reiterated by a new source.

0comments
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung might reshape the Galaxy S26 lineup
The Galaxy S25 Edge and S25 Plus | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung will release three models of the Galaxy S26 Series, but they won’t match the versions we’ve seen in recent years. Another source confirms the rumor that there won’t be a Galaxy S26 Plus. The new plan for Samsung is to release the Galaxy S26 Edge along with the vanilla and the Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

A new report(translated source) based on Korean supply chain sources reiterates that Samsung might release only three Galaxy S26 models next year, if we don’t count a potential Fan Edition device. Those would be the following models:


The new report comes shortly after the Galaxy S26 series was spotted in GSMA database listings. The leaked listings had only three model numbers, corresponding to the same trio of potential devices.

Such a move from Samsung wouldn’t be exactly shocking. The Galaxy S25 Edge had the same 6.7-inch display as the S25 Plus, but in a much thinner body. The obvious trade-offs are the loss of a camera on the back and the significantly smaller battery, which also charges more slowly. However, all that makes the S25 Edge stand out from the rest of the lineup, which might be Samsung’s goal.

If that rumor is true, Samsung will end up with three very distinct flagship offerings, potentially attracting more attention. On the other hand, everyone who wanted a bigger phone, but without the extra features of the Ultra, would have to choose either a device with a smaller battery or one with an even bigger screen and a higher price.

Do you think Samsung should kill off the S26 Plus?

If Apple’s experience is an indication for Samsung’s business, the Plus models aren’t smash hits. The iPhone 16 Plus was the lowest-selling of the iPhone 16 series, so this year it might be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air. I believe it’s safe to assume that Samsung’s numbers are similar, and the Galaxy S25 Plus was probably the lowest-selling model of the series.

Even with that in mind, I’d take these rumors with a grain of salt. We’ve heard that the Plus model would be discontinued many times before, but it always comes back. Besides, the Galaxy S25 Edge doesn’t seem to sell particularly well either, so the age of the super-slim flagship might need to wait longer.

