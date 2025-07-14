Google Fi’s latest upgrade doesn’t involve signal bars, but it might save your phone
Google wants to get to the same league as T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon when it comes to protection.
Google Fi is Google’s own mobile service that runs on T-Mobile’s network and it comes with some pretty cool perks. For one, Google Fi doesn’t throttle your data during busy times, so your speeds stay steady. Plus, it switches between multiple networks to keep you connected whether you are traveling around the US or abroad.
Following what we saw earlier this year with Pixel Preferred Care, Fi’s own protection plan just switched providers – from Assurant to Asurion. Yep, if your device is shipped on or after July 14, 2025, Asurion is your device protection provider. That is the same Asurion that already works with Verizon, AT&T and Samsung, so Google is clearly going with an experienced partner.
And of course, the plan still covers up to two cases of accidental damage – like screen cracks or spills – plus unlimited coverage for mechanical breakdowns. That applies to phones and smartwatches bought through the Google Fi store.
As for pricing, it varies depending on your device. For example, the latest Pixel Watch 3 or the brand new Galaxy Watch 8 will run you $4 per month, while phones are pricier – think $12/month for the Pixel 9 Pro and $14/month for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
There’s also a deductible. For example, cracking the screen on your Galaxy Ultra and getting it repaired in-store would cost you about $29.
Other carriers offer similar protection plans, too. T-Mobile, for instance, works with Assurant – Google’s former partner – and has its own plan called Protection 360. It covers loss and theft up to five claims a year (which is a lot), unlimited accidental damage, and even includes $0 screen repairs.
So yeah, Google Fi’s updated protection plan actually stacks up pretty well. You are getting solid coverage, a trusted provider in Asurion and pricing that feels fair.
Sure, you get fewer loss or theft claims compared to T-Mobile, but two per year is still reasonable – unless you are constantly misplacing your phone, in which case… maybe a strap’s not a bad idea. Jokes aside, if you are someone who tends to drop, crack or lose your phone often, having extra coverage – no matter the provider – is just smart.
Now, Google is leveling up device protection, too.
The plan itself is getting a small but very welcome improvement, too. You now get up to two claims for loss, theft or physical damage in a rolling 12-month period (except in New York). Previously, that was just one.
Samsung’s Ultra model is typically among the priciest to insure. | Image credit – PhoneArena
But it’ll cost you more: anywhere from $7 to $25 per month, depending on your device. If you’ve got something like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you are looking at the top tier – around $18 to $25 a month.
