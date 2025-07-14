Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
iPhone 17 leak teases big changes for Dynamic Island

A new leak hints that Apple may revamp the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17, making it more functional, integrated, and central to the iPhone experience.

iPhone 17 leak teases big changes for Dynamic Island
The iPhone 17 series is going to come in the fall, probably at the beginning of September, and we're already hearing quite a lot about the phones from the lineup. Rumor has it that the iPhone's Dynamic Island is also going to significantly change and evolve over the next few years. And the change may start with the iPhone 17 series. 

Earlier this month, we heard a report that hinted the iPhone 17 phones may come with a redesigned Dynamic Island interface. Apparently, there may be software changes, but the report back then didn't give us more details to base our expectations on. 

Now, leaker Majin Bu, who's a relatively new face when it comes to leaks, is now corroborating this report in an interview. The tipster is saying that the Dynamic Island may evolve over the coming years, and highlights that the Cupertino tech giant is looking to make it more functional and integrated. 



According to Bu, Apple is looking to turn the Dynamic Island into a key element of the experience with an iPhone. For now, that's all the information the leaker shared on the topic. 

There's a chance that the Dynamic Island will undergo a change with the iPhone 17 series. The feature was first introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro back in 2022, when it replaced the notch (housing the Face ID sensors and selfie camera) that iPhones had been known for before. Now, the Dynamic Island is equipped with nice lock-screen features and may become even more useful in the future.

What's your take on the Dynamic Island possibly evolving?

Vote View Result

Apparently, Apple's main competitor, Samsung, also seems to think that the Dynamic Island is a useful little feature as it's introduced something similar to it (the Now Bar) with its 2025 Galaxy flagships. 

Meanwhile, Majin Bu has been the main leaker talking about the potential redesign of the iPhone 17 series as well. Bu has leaked quite a lot of renders and dummy units showcasing a new design with an extended camera bump and even an Apple logo that's parked somewhere else on the back. 

Of course, as we all know, Apple can be quite secretive about its new phone releases and nothing is certain until we see the new phones. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 series may come during the week of September 8. 

I personally like the Dynamic Island and I think that if it gets new features, it would be even better. It's a nice addition to the iPhone experience and a cute way to get rid of the notch without getting rid of it, per se, so I'm a fan. Let's see if the leak is true, what else Apple has in store for the Dynamic Island. 

