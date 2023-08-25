Samsung could pull an Apple by reserving the fastest chip for pricier Galaxy S24 models

This year, all Galaxy S23 models were powered by a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, but next year, the company might go back to its usual strategy of equipping some models with an in-house chip and others with a Snapdragon chip. But how exactly this strategy will be implemented is not so clear.





The European variants of the Galaxy S22 series were fueled by the Exynos 2200 chip but its performance fell short of expectations. This is presumably the reason why Samsung used a Snapdragon chip for all Galaxy S23 models and that too a speedier variant called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy could have a different cluster arrangement









The Samsung SM-S926U, which is believed to be the model number for the Galaxy S24 Plus , purportedly scored 2,233 points in the single-core test and 6,661 in the multi-core test on Geekbench 6.





Meanwhile, a Nubia phone with the model number NX769J, which might be the RedMagic 9, got 1,596 and 5,977 points in the single and multi-core tests, respectively.









Both phones have the same "pineapple" motherboard and "walt" governor, which suggests that they both have the rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, but the Galaxy S24 Plus ' higher score indicates that it's fueled by a spruced-up version.





Apparently, the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip features one primary core (Cortex-X4 CPU) running at 3.19GHz, five middle cores clocked at 2.96GHz, and two efficiency cores with clock speeds of 2.27 GHz.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, on the other hand, appears to have a different architecture with one core running at 3.30 GHz, three cores with maximum speeds of 3.15Ghz, two cores with clock speeds of 2.96Ghz, and two cores running at 2.27Ghz.





The standard and the beefed-up Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 have the same cluster arrangement and since gamma0burst doesn't have a proven track record, it's best to take the bit about a new layout with a grain of salt.

Only the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy S24 Plus , although that would be an implicit admission that Qualcomm's chip is better and the South Korean giant certainly wouldn't want to send that signal. One leaker says that the company might equip the standard model with the Exynos 2400 and reserve thefor the Galaxy S24 Ultra and, although that would be an implicit admission that Qualcomm's chip is better and the South Korean giant certainly wouldn't want to send that signal.









Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for only the higher-end models Another possibility is that Samsung might be thinking of using thefor only the higher-end models due to its rumored higher cost



