Samsung might opt for a different approach with the Galaxy S24 series chipsets
The Galaxy S23 series was the first flagship phone lineup that Samsung released with the same chipset worldwide. Most were happy the tech giant finally made this choice, given that the silicon it went with was the arguably better option from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which Sammy claimed was specifically tuned for its phones.
Traditionally, the way Samsung has handled this type of launch was to divide the Exynos-powered phones from the Snapdragon-powered ones based on region. For example, the US would get Qualcomm's silicon and Europe would get Samsung's.
The tipster also mentions that Korean news outlets have been reporting more and more often on the success Samsung has had at manufacturing 4nm chipsets this year, which could support the region-based approach for the S24. That being said, hearing that Samsung is considering the other option is definitely an intriguing peak inside the "brain" of one of the most successful phone manufacturers.
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, however, is built on the 3nm process and it is significantly more expensive than the predecessor. That is why — at least presumably — Samsung is now rumored to release its flagship phones in two versions once again: one with the Exynos 2400 chipset that Samsung makes itself and another featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
That being said, a leaker that the folks at Techradar claim is reputable, has gone to X (formerly Twitter) to share some interesting turn of events. Apparently, Samsung is currently discussing whether it should stick to its usual plan and release the two versions of the Galaxy S24 series regionally OR do something different this time and divide the two chipsets between the different models.
Recently, Korean news outlets and sources commonly mention a shared theme.— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 24, 2023
"Samsung's 4nm yield has improved."
Particularly, some sources compare it favorably to TSMC.
This means that, unlike the S22, there will be an increase in the volume of Exynos 2400.
More specifically, @Tech_Reve says that the tech giant is considering all Galaxy S24 models (that would be the base/vanilla S24 model) get the Exynos 2400, while the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
