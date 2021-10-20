Samsung announces Galazy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: 49 new color combinations in tow

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, which brings unprecedented visual customization to the mainstream foldable phone. Keeping true to the youthful nature of the device, Samsung 'unlocks' a bunch of new color options to both the upper and lower backplates as well as the actual frame of the phone, making for a grand total of 49 new vibrant color combinations that will certainly satiate your customization needs. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is also scoring a variety of new case colors, sizes, and strap styles as well.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: What is it?







Future Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition owners can choose from Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black for both the upper and lower backplates of the phone, while the frame can be either Black or Silver. All of these can be freely mixed, so you can get a blue upper plate with a yellow lower plate, surrounded by a black phone frame, for example, or go for the same colors on the top and bottom, whatever floats your boat. Samsung says that it has chosen these specific colors among thousands of other hues as they best complement each other.













Both the Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions can be customized with Samsung's own Bespoke Studio online right before ordering. In this handy new tool, consumers can preview all the available color combinations in 360 degrees and save a picture of their creation for their viewing - and sharing - pleasure. Aside from being different on the exterior, both the Z Flip 3 and the Watch 4 will also have come equipped wallpapers that reflect their unique paint jobs.

















But what if you grow tired of the unique color combination you've made? Before you list the device on eBay or another classifieds platform, consider subscribing to Samsung's new Bespoke Upgrade Care for a "small service fee". This new service is exclusively available to Bespoke Edition customers and allows them to replace the panels of their phones with differently colored ones down the line without having to buy a whole new Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition phone.











Have in mind that the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and the regular Z Flip 3 don't share color option, so you can't customize the new version of the foldable device with the original colors that it had. As a refresher, the Z Flip 3 was initially available in Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender colors, with the frame of the phone dressed in the same paint job.







“Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles,” said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.”





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: Pricing and availability







Due to the deeply custom nature of the new Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Samsung warns that it would take a couple of weeks before an order can be shipped to the buyer, as each device is custom-made. That makes sense, as these diverse color combinations can't be mass-produced as the regular Z Flip 3 and "require more time, effort and planning when compared to devices that can be made in larger batches in advance".





You can order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition starting today, October 20, but you should have in mind that this new version of the device is only available in a handful of markets around the world - namely the US, UK, South Korea, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia. Samsung says it is looking to expand the availability to more markets in the future.







Pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is set at $1,099 for the 256GB model in the US, but prices will vary depending on the market, so checking out Samsung's website in a supported region is your best bet to get up-to-date with the pricing.





