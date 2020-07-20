Hearables, wearables, & foldables - all the devices coming on August 5 teased by Samsung president

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 5 and we already have a fair idea of what to expect. TM Roh, who took over Samsung Mobile six months back, has now confirmed (via Slash Gear ) that the company will announce five new devices during Unpacked.









To keep some mystery, Roh has not named the devices, but he does hint that some of them (the two alleged bendable phones) will offer seamless functionality and has also made a reference to the upcoming smartwatch and earbuds







Additionally, the company will likely also announce a new Additionally, the company will likely also announce a new 5G variant of the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip that it released earlier this year.





Bronze is the color of the season









Thanks to a bevy of leaks, we know that the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus will likely be powering the phones and the tablets in most regions . The Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will probably feature the LTPO tech and this would allow for a truly variable refresh rate, reducing the strain of the 120Hz screen on the battery.



The peculiar-looking Galaxy Buds Live will seemingly boast the active noise cancellation tech even though they don't have silicone ear tips. It will be particularly interesting to see how they fit inside the ears and how many sizes they will be available in.



As for the As for the Galaxy Watch 3, it will reportedly be available in two case sizes — 41 millimeters and 44 millimeters and feature a physical rotating bezel . It will apparently get a heart rate monitor with 8 pulse-reading photodiodes, an electrocardiogram sensor, and blood pressure monitoring capabilities too.



Samsung has been going through something of a rough patch over the last few months, and the jaw-dropping prices of its latest S series flagships are Samsung has been going through something of a rough patch over the last few months, and the jaw-dropping prices of its latest S series flagships are apparently to be blamed . Galaxy S20's camera also didn't particularly live up to the hype and the use of the Exynos processor in some regions didn't help either. So, understandably, the success of the upcoming products is crucial if the company is to come out of this lull.



