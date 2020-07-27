Newest Galaxy Watch 3 leak lists full specs alongside press renders

Two display sizes, both with Super AMOLED tech

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 represents both a direct successor to the 2018 Galaxy Watch and a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Effectively, it merges what made both of these wearables popular. Samsung has plans to launch the smartwatch in two sizes – a 41mm model and a 45mm model – that are identical in every way aside bar a couple of key details that are definitely worth taking into account.The smaller version boasts a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display coupled with a 360 x 360p resolution and a 247mAh battery. The bigger model, on the other hand, settles for a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with the same resolution and a higher 340mAh battery capacity.

For extra protection, Samsung has added the recently announced Corning Gorilla Glass DX to the Galaxy Watch 3. That is accompanied by a rotating bezel, which has become a fan favorite over the years.



The rotating bezel, for those of you that don’t know, allows you to better control the next-gen smartwatch. Making that possible is the latest version of Samsung’s specially adapted Tizen operating system.

An aging Exynos processor and optional 4G LTE support

Despite using the in-house Exynos 9110 in the first Galaxy Watch, which launched two years ago, the South Korean company has decided to reuse the chipset again for both versions of the next-gen Galaxy Watch 3.



A massive bump in performance over the original is, therefore, unlike but some differences should be noticeable. After all, Samsung has equipped the new smartwatch with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage rather than the 768MB and 4GB configuration offered by the original.



But the presence of 1GB of RAM is interesting because the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active 2 both featured 1.5GB of RAM instead.



As expected, Samsung is preparing two connectivity options. Buyers will be able to opt for the cheaper Bluetooth-only version or acquire a pricier version with 4G LTE support. A 5G version is not in the works.









Samsung will claim up to 56 hours of use on a single charge when it announces the Galaxy Watch 3. It works with Qi wireless chargers and reverse wireless charging tech on top of compatible smartphones. All smartwatch models include an IP68 rating which means it withstands depths of up to 50 meters. That makes it perfect for swimming and other outdoor activities.

A whopping 39 activity modes, GPS tracking, and ECG support

Completing the package is an extensive list of sport modes. In fact, Samsung has prepared support for 39 different physical activities. Those are complemented by a heart rate monitor, a pedometer function, and GPS tracking.



As part of a focus on health, the ECG functionality that Samsung announced on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 last year is making a return. It has included sleep tracking and stress level detection too.



