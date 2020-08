Here is why you shouldn't expect much from the Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30)

Of course, how these upgrades are perceived is a totally different story, but Samsung has surely delivered notable changes two years in a row. As you might have expected, it doesn't look like any major changes will be introduced with next year's Galaxy S21 (S30)





Galaxy S21 (S30) will apparently be a beefed-up version of the Galaxy S20

According to a tipster, the Galaxy S21 (S30) will only be an incremental upgrade over the S20. In fact, he believes that the phone will basically be an updated version of the Galaxy S20.





As of now, seems like S21 next year won't have a significant upgrade like the S20. It's more like S20.5, S20s or S20T — Chun (@Boby25846908) August 11, 2020



Despite its flashy specs, the Galaxy S20 is apparently not doing too well . To some extent, the coronavirus pandemic can be blamed for the low momentum. And, of course, the starting price of $999 is also a deterrent. On top of that, the average upgrade cycle has apparently increased to 26.6 months for Galaxy S fans. In short, people are now holding on to their phones for longer and thus it doesn't make sense to roll out considerable changes every year.



Based on what we know so far, the Galaxy S21 (S30) will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 875 chip in most parts of the world. In Europe, Samsung might use different Exynos chips for different models. Per one report , all the variants, including the US-bound ones, will be powered by the Exynos 1000 as Qualcomm's new flagship chip is expected to be ridiculously expensive. We don't really see this happening as Qualcomm makes one of the best chips in the business and it also doesn't help that Samsung's own SoCs don't have a stellar reputation.



The new lineup will likely include three models, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra and 5G connectivity will be a default option. We can also look forward to a more impressive camera system