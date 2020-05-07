Rumor suggests an even more impressive camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S21 (Galaxy S30)
According to SamMobile, the specs of the Galaxy S21 will be changed with laser autofocus reportedly being dropped. Rumor has it that one of the models in development will feature a shocking 150MP main sensor, 64MP telephoto lens, 16MP wide-angle sensor and additionally, a 12MP macro shooter. It’s important to note that the presence of the macro shooter in the setup is a possibility, but may be a slim one at the current moment.
Additionally, the website reports that two versions of the aforementioned model are in testing right now. The first one has Optical Image Stabilization on the main and telephoto lenses, as well as on the selfie camera, while the other version features OIS for the main camera, telephoto lens and the wide-angle shooter.
However, it remains to be seen if this setup is going to see the light of day, as it seems too early to predict what Samsung would want in its next-year flagship line. What do you guys think Samsung should go for in the Galaxy S21 camera department?