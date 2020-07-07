Tipster says all Galaxy S21 (S30) variants will come with an Exynos chip







It seems like the rumors about the Galaxy S21 (S30) retaining the Snapdragon 865 have substance. Per a leak, the plan is to reduce the starting price a bit to attract more customers. The Snapdragon 875 is deemed to be overkill anyway as current high-end chips are said to be good enough for the majority of people.





by "Exynos 1000 looks better"

i meant it will compete with an older chip

by "SD875 is overkill" i meant, most ppl wont use/need the extra performance, or think* they do

these are points being made on a debate, by employees

but yeah, 140 characters on tweets.. — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) June 27, 2020



A catch-22 situation for Samsung

According to another tip, all Galaxy S21 (S30) variants will use the upcoming Exynos 1000 silicon. Contrary to a previous rumor, it doesn't look like the unannounced chip has surpassed the Snapdragon 865. And given the negative press the According to another tip, all Galaxy S21 (S30) variants will use the upcoming Exynos 1000 silicon. Contrary to a previous rumor, it doesn't look like the unannounced chip has surpassed the Snapdragon 865. And given the negative press the Exynos 990 got, using an in-house chip for all Galaxy S21 (S30) models does not seem like a good idea.



