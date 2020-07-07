Samsung Android 5G Qualcomm

Tipster says all Galaxy S21 (S30) variants will come with an Exynos chip

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 07, 2020, 12:44 PM
Tipster says all Galaxy S21 (S30) variants will come with an Exynos chip
So far, we have been hearing mixed reports about the price of Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 875. First, it was reported that it would cost $250 or about $100 more than the Snapdragon 865. Because of the presumed price increase, the Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) was expected to stick with the Snapdragon 865. After all, the high prices of the current Galaxy S series phones are said to be hurting sales and we are hearing the Galaxy Note 20 will also start at $999.

Later on, it emerged that Qualcomm probably wouldn't hike the price that much, given the pandemic-induced economic turmoil. In contrast to the 7nm Snapdragon 865, the Snapdragon 875 will likely be made on the 5nm process, and this would improve performance and power efficiency. It will also supposedly come with an integrated 5G modem. Since these are significant upgrades, Qualcomm has grounds for increasing the price.

Does the Galaxy S21 (S30) really need the Snapdragon 875?


The supposed good news is that the Snapdragon 875 will not cost $250. The bad news is that, at $220, it will still be a lot more expensive than its predecessor. 


It seems like the rumors about the Galaxy S21 (S30) retaining the Snapdragon 865 have substance. Per a leak, the plan is to reduce the starting price a bit to attract more customers. The Snapdragon 875 is deemed to be overkill anyway as current high-end chips are said to be good enough for the majority of people. 



A catch-22 situation for Samsung


According to another tip, all Galaxy S21 (S30) variants will use the upcoming Exynos 1000 silicon. Contrary to a previous rumor, it doesn't look like the unannounced chip has surpassed the Snapdragon 865. And given the negative press the Exynos 990 got, using an in-house chip for all Galaxy S21 (S30) models does not seem like a good idea. 



Like the Snapdragon 875, the Exynos 1000 will seemingly be a 5nm chip too and it is also expected to come with an AMD GPU.

So, while it's certainly possible that the Exynos 1000 will match the Snapdragon 875, the Exynos 990 fiasco could prevent most consumers from taking a chance.

On the other hand, if Samsung goes with the Snapdragon 875, it may result in an increase in price and alienate even the most loyal of customers.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Blind Camera Comparison: Mystery Flagship Phone Edition!
Popular stories
This could be what the 5G Google Pixel 5 series looks like
Popular stories
This is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as charging specs and 5G bands leak
Popular stories
Latest dummy units for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 series remain in line with previous rumors and leaks

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless