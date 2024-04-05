Pixel 8a specs leak

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

With the Google I/O developers conference taking place on May 14th, we can expect Google to unveil its latest mid-range Pixel model, the Pixel 8a on that date. Many smartphone users praise the mid-range Pixel handsets because they give them the opportunity to own a great camera phone for a reduced price. What else can we expect from the Pixel 8a? Leaker Yogesh Brar has posted on "X" what he says are the specs of the Pixel 8a.

According to Brar, Google has decided to include a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pixel 8a display compared to the 90Hz rate on the Pixel 7a. The device will sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution, the same as last year. As you might have expected, Google will pack a Tensor G3 application processor (AP) under the hood so we'd expect most of the same AI features on the Pixel 8 series to work on the Pixel 8a.

The phone will come with two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, and the rear camera bar will be home to a 64MP main camera (with OIS) and a 13MP Ultra-wide camera. The front-facing selfie snapper weighs in at 13MP. If these numbers sound familiar, it is because they are the same exact camera specs used by Google for the Pixel 7a. The 4500mAh battery will have a capacity 2.6% higher than the 4385mAh used on the Pixel 7a to keep the lights on. The battery will support 27W charging compared to the 18W wired charging supported by the battery on last year's model.

No surprise, the Pixel 8a will launch with Android 14 pre-installed and Brar expects it to carry a price tag in the range of $500-$550. Google charged $499 for the Pixel 7a, which was approximately $100 less than the starting price for the similarly equipped Pixel 7. The latter had a launch price starting at $599. Last year, Google jacked up the starting price of the Pixel 8 to $699 at launch which gives it a little room this year to work with the pricing for the Pixel 8a.
