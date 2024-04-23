Up Next:
The Pixel 8a and its retail box appear on video
The Pixel 8a has surfaced in a video embedded in a tweet from "X" leaker @MysteryLupin (via AndroidPolice). The tweet includes specs noting that the phone will come with 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4750mAh battery. The leaker also shows us the retail box for the Pixel 8a. Previously rumored specs include a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (topping the 90Hz rate on the Pixel 7a display) and an FHD+ (1080p) resolution. Brightness could peak at 1400 nits
The Pixel 8a will sport the Tensor G3 application processor (AP) and the rear camera array could be equipped with a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera will weigh on at 13MP and Android 14 will be pre-installed. The video also reveals that consumers shouldn't expect any new accessories in the box as it appears buyers will get the USB-C to USB-C cable, the SIM tray opener, and the Pixel Quick Switch adapter which transfers data from other smartphones to a Pixel device.
pixel 8apic.twitter.com/PG711rKBbu— Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) April 22, 2024
The color options that we see in the video include Mint (the light green color) and Bay (the blue color). We should learn more about the Pixel 8a on May 14th during the Google I/O developer conference when the device is introduced. You might have noticed that a sticker blocks our view of the front of both Pixel 8a models in the video. Most likely, the units recorded on the video are going to end up being sold to buyers who are not @MysteryLupin which means that the devices need to look as though they just came out of the box for the first time when purchased.
Guessing the price of the new mid-sized Pixel is going to be fairly difficult considering that the Pixel 8 is priced at $549. While the latter sports a slightly larger display, the primary camera on the Pixel 8a weighs in at 64MP compared to 50MP on the Pixel 8. Would keeping the price for the Pixel 8a at $499 to match the Pixel 7a allow Google to generate enough of a profit? We could know in three weeks.
