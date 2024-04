The Pixel 8a and its retail box appear on video

Pixel 8a .

The Pixel 8a has surfaced in a video embedded in a tweet from "X" leaker @MysteryLupin (via AndroidPolice ). The tweet includes specs noting that the phone will come with 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4750mAh battery. The leaker also shows us the retail box for the Previously rumored specs include a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (topping the 90Hz rate on the Pixel 7a display) and an FHD+ (1080p) resolution. Brightness could peak at 1400 nits





pixel 8apic.twitter.com/PG711rKBbu — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) April 22, 2024

Thewill sport the Tensor G3 application processor (AP) and the rear camera array could be equipped with a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera will weigh on at 13MP and Android 14 will be pre-installed. The video also reveals that consumers shouldn't expect any new accessories in the box as it appears buyers will get the USB-C to USB-C cable, the SIM tray opener, and the Pixel Quick Switch adapter which transfers data from other smartphones to a Pixel device.

Pixel 8a models in the video. Most likely, the units recorded on the video are going to end up being sold to buyers who are not @MysteryLupin which means that the devices need to look as though they just came out of the box for the first time when purchased. The color options that we see in the video include Mint (the light green color) and Bay (the blue color). We should learn more about the Pixel 8a on May 14th during the Google I/O developer conference when the device is introduced. You might have noticed that a sticker blocks our view of the front of bothmodels in the video. Most likely, the units recorded on the video are going to end up being sold to buyers who are not @MysteryLupin which means that the devices need to look as though they just came out of the box for the first time when purchased.