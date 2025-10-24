Oppo Find X9 Pro vs Vivo X300 Pro camera comparison: Two exceptional cameraphones!
Both the Vivo X300 pro and the Oppo Find X9 Pro have two exceptional camera systems, and we take them for a spin.
Two of the hottest Chinese phones right now, the Vivo X300 Pro and the Oppo Find X9 Pro, have arrived in our office, and we were super eager to test these out.
Aside from being two exceptional everything-but-the-kitchen-sink phones, each of these has a remarkable triple-camera system as well, which also happens to be remarkably similar and also developed in concert with two legendary photography companies––Zeiss and Hasselblad.
Both also come with two optional teleconverter accessories that extend the capabilities of the telephoto camera… and pretty much make turn the Oppo or the Vivo into a mini telescope!
We'll test those as well, but first, we will have to gauge the capabilities of the rest of the cameras.
|Vivo X300 Pro
|Oppo Find X9 Pro
|Main Camera
50MP, f/2.0
24mm
LYT-828
1/1.28-inch sensor
|Main camera
50MP, f/1.5
23mm
LYT-828
1/1.28-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide
50MP, f2.0
15mm
Samsung ISOCELL JN1
1/2.76-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide
50MP f/2.0
15mm
Samsung ISOCELL JN5
1/2.76-inch sensor
|Telephoto
3.5X zoom (85mm)
200MP, f/2.7
Samsung HPB
1/1.4-inch sensor
|Telephoto
3X optical zoom
200MP, f/2.1
Samsung HP5
1/1.56-inch sensor
|Front Camera
50MP
|Front Camera
ISOCELL JN5
50MP
AF
But hardware is just half of the equation, as software nowadays plays an equally important role. Both the Oppo X9 Pro and the Vivo X300 Pro rely heavily on AI, especially when you zoom far with the telephoto.
Anyway, enough chit-chat; time to gawk at photos. Make sure to tell us which phone did better in the comment section below.
All samples were shot with the phones set at their default settings. The Zeiss Natural preset was used on the Vivo X300 Pro.
Main camera
Zoom camera
Teleconverter Quality
The below samples were taken with both the optional teleconverter accessories attached to either the Vivo X300 Pro and the Oppo Find X9 Pro. The signage was at a distance of slightly less than 600 meters away from me.
Macro
Portrait
Ultrawide
Front camera
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: