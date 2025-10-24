Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Oppo Find X9 Pro vs Vivo X300 Pro camera comparison: Two exceptional cameraphones!

Both the Vivo X300 pro and the Oppo Find X9 Pro have two exceptional camera systems, and we take them for a spin.

Oppo Vivo
Two of the hottest Chinese phones right now, the Vivo X300 Pro and the Oppo Find X9 Pro, have arrived in our office, and we were super eager to test these out.

Aside from being two exceptional everything-but-the-kitchen-sink phones, each of these has a remarkable triple-camera system as well, which also happens to be remarkably similar and also developed in concert with two legendary photography companies––Zeiss and Hasselblad. 

Both also come with two optional teleconverter accessories that extend the capabilities of the telephoto camera… and pretty much make turn the Oppo or the Vivo into a mini telescope!

We'll test those as well, but first, we will have to gauge the capabilities of the rest of the cameras. 

Vivo X300 ProOppo Find X9 Pro
Main Camera
50MP, f/2.0
24mm
LYT-828
1/1.28-inch sensor		Main camera
50MP, f/1.5
23mm
LYT-828
1/1.28-inch sensor
Ultra-wide
50MP, f2.0
15mm
Samsung ISOCELL JN1
1/2.76-inch sensor		Ultra-wide
50MP f/2.0
15mm
Samsung ISOCELL JN5
1/2.76-inch sensor
Telephoto
3.5X zoom (85mm)
200MP, f/2.7
Samsung HPB
1/1.4-inch sensor		Telephoto
3X optical zoom
200MP, f/2.1
Samsung HP5
1/1.56-inch sensor
Front Camera
50MP		Front Camera
ISOCELL JN5
50MP
AF

But hardware is just half of the equation, as software nowadays plays an equally important role. Both the Oppo X9 Pro and the Vivo X300 Pro rely heavily on AI, especially when you zoom far with the telephoto. 

Anyway, enough chit-chat; time to gawk at photos. Make sure to tell us which phone did better in the comment section below. 

All samples were shot with the phones set at their default settings. The Zeiss Natural preset was used on the Vivo X300 Pro. 

Main camera









Zoom camera













Teleconverter Quality



The below samples were taken with both the optional teleconverter accessories attached to either the Vivo X300 Pro and the Oppo Find X9 Pro. The signage was at a distance of slightly less than 600 meters away from me. 






Macro




Portrait



Ultrawide






Front camera



