Oppo Find X9 Pro vs Vivo X300 Pro camera comparison: Two exceptional cameraphones!





Aside from being two exceptional everything-but-the-kitchen-sink phones, each of these has a remarkable triple-camera system as well, which also happens to be remarkably similar and also developed in concert with two legendary photography companies––Zeiss and Hasselblad.





Both also come with two optional teleconverter accessories that extend the capabilities of the telephoto camera… and pretty much make turn the Oppo or the Vivo into a mini telescope!





We'll test those as well, but first, we will have to gauge the capabilities of the rest of the cameras.





But hardware is just half of the equation, as software nowadays plays an equally important role. Both the Oppo X9 Pro and the Vivo X300 Pro rely heavily on AI, especially when you zoom far with the telephoto.

But hardware is just half of the equation, as software nowadays plays an equally important role. Both the Oppo X9 Pro and the Vivo X300 Pro rely heavily on AI, especially when you zoom far with the telephoto.

All samples were shot with the phones set at their default settings. The Zeiss Natural preset was used on the Vivo X300 Pro.

Main camera

< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





Zoom camera





< Vivo X300 Pro 3.5X Oppo Find X9 Pro 3X >





< Vivo X300 Pro 6X Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X >





< Vivo X300 Pro 10X Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X >





< Vivo X300 Pro 3.5X Oppo Find X9 Pro 3X >





< Vivo X300 Pro 6X Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X >





< Vivo X300 Pro 10X Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X >





< Vivo X300 Pro 6X Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X >





< Vivo X300 Pro 10X Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X >





< Vivo X300 Pro 3.5X Oppo Find X9 Pro 3X >





< Vivo X300 Pro 6X Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X >





< Vivo X300 Pro 10X Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X >





Teleconverter Quality









The below samples were taken with both the optional teleconverter accessories attached to either the Vivo X300 Pro and the Oppo Find X9 Pro. The signage was at a distance of slightly less than 600 meters away from me.





< Vivo X300 Pro 230mm Oppo Find X9 Pro 230mm >





< Vivo X300 Pro 460mm Oppo Find X9 Pro 460mm >





< Vivo X300 Pro 920mm Oppo Find X9 Pro 920mm >





< Vivo X300 Pro 1600mm Oppo Find X9 Pro 1600mm >





< Vivo X300 Pro 5400mm Oppo Find X9 Pro 4600mm >





Macro





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





Portrait





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





Ultrawide





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





Front camera





< Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro >





