LG wants you to have a much better iPhone display, but it could take Apple years to make the call

It may take an anniversary iPhone to get LG’s best display in front of your eyes.

Apple has already used Tandem OLED displays in its latest iPad Pro models, so it would make sense to bring them to some of its other devices. However, it appears that the company is hesitant to use the improved display technology on the iPhone.

A new report from Korea (translated source) claims that LG Display has been trying to convince Apple to use Tandem OLED panels on iPhones. However, the Korean company’s repeated recommendations haven’t led to any result, and Apple still hasn’t made a decision.

LG Display is still aiming to supply Tandem OLED displays for the 2028 iPhone. That would require the company to prepare for the mass production of this type of display, which may be featured on the iPhone 20.

Tandem OLED could make iPhone displays better


If Apple decides to use Tandem OLED, future iPhones may have much better displays. The so-called base version of this technology works by stacking two OLED layers on top of each other, leading to higher brightness. More importantly, this process also extends the lifespan and power efficiency of the display, which could lead to better battery life.

What display upgrade would you appreciate the most?

Vote View Result


However, Apple was previously rumored to consider using a version of the technology called Simplified Tandem OLED. In it, instead of stacking two OLED layers with red, green, and blue sub-pixels, only the blue sub-pixels are doubled. That leaves the red and green only in the main layer, simplifying the production process and making it more cost-effective. As blue pixels usually wear out faster and are more power-hungry, the simplified version of the tech also leads to improved longevity of the display.

I wouldn’t be surprised if LG Display manages to convince Apple to utilize this new technology for the anniversary iPhone in 2028. On its 10th anniversary, Apple announced a radical redesign with the iPhone X, and I would expect a similar treatment for the 20th anniversary of the company’s most important product.

Ilia Temelkov
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
