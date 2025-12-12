Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Excellent gifts, excellent discounts: DJI, Samsung, Redragon, GameSir

Stocking stuffers to put a smile on a gamer's face!

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Excellent gifts, excellent discounts: DJI, Samsung, Redragon, GameSir
It’s time to grab some last-minute gifts for the tech fans in your life? No trouble, we have some massive discounts on various products that will make them giddy. Check these out:

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is an excellent vlogging camera. Comfortable handle, big enough viewfinder, good controls, and the stabilization that DJI is known for. With great camera quality, it's a good choice not just for pros, but frequent travelers and adventurers as well.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 use code USCS65

$417 31
$799
$382 off (48%)
Highly portable, all-in-one 4K vlogging camera, professional-quality footage with minimal effort.
Buy at AliExpress

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Have a special someone that has been complaining that their TV speakers are just too weak? Maybe a soundbar will make them happy! Samsung's 2.0CH B-Series sounbar was made specifically as a quick sound upgrade at a budget. With the current discounts, it's even better value!

Samsung Soundbar 2.0CH B-Series use code USAFF10

$89 08
$119 99
$31 off (26%)
Compact audio upgrade, designed to deliver fuller, more balanced sound than typical TV speakers with its built-in woofer.
Buy at AliExpress

Next in line is the GameSir G8 Plus controller. What makes this one special is that it’s basically compatible with everything — Nintendo Switch, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and PCs. OK, so everything minus Xbox and PlayStation.

It's a clamp design, allowing users to place their mobile device (or Nintendo Switch) right in the middle of the controls, transforming their phone or tablet into a gaming console. Perfect for holidays where we go on family trips and vacations and we need to get our gaming fix on small portions throughout the day!

GameSir G8 Plus universal gamepad. Use code USAFF7

$44 79
$79 99
$35 off (44%)
Compatible with Android phones, tablets, iPhone, iPad, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Wireless and wired operation. Clamping action to hold your mobile device.
Buy at AliExpress


Secondly — a Redragon K580 Pro mechanical keyboard with red switches and RGB backlight. Mechanical keyboards are praised for their feel, responsiveness, and durability. Specifically “red switch” models are liked because they offer silent operation and no tactile “click”, which makes them feel more sensitive especially when rapid presses are needed.

The Redragon K580 Pro offers wireless use over Bluetooth or dongle and wired use, so it covers all needs and use cases. And did we say it has RGB backlight?

Redragon K580 Pro Red Switch use code USAFF4

$41 97
$79 99
$38 off (48%)
Mechanical keyboard, RGB backlight, smooth red switches. Use the code for full, deep discount!
Buy at AliExpress

You may have noticed that the deals require a special code to get the full discount. AliExpress is currently running a massive shopping promo — the more you spend, the more you save. Use the following codes as you fill up your shopping card to increase your savings:

Value in cartUse codeExtra savings
$15USAFF2-$2
$29USAFF4-$4
$49USAFF7-$7
$79USAFF10-$10
$109USAFF15-$15
$15920USAFF-$20
$169USCS25-$25
$239USCS35-$35
$369USCS50-$50
$469USCS65-$65
$559USCS80-$80




$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
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