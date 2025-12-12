Excellent gifts, excellent discounts: DJI, Samsung, Redragon, GameSir
Stocking stuffers to put a smile on a gamer's face!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
It’s time to grab some last-minute gifts for the tech fans in your life? No trouble, we have some massive discounts on various products that will make them giddy. Check these out:
Next in line is the GameSir G8 Plus controller. What makes this one special is that it’s basically compatible with everything — Nintendo Switch, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and PCs. OK, so everything minus Xbox and PlayStation.
It's a clamp design, allowing users to place their mobile device (or Nintendo Switch) right in the middle of the controls, transforming their phone or tablet into a gaming console. Perfect for holidays where we go on family trips and vacations and we need to get our gaming fix on small portions throughout the day!
Secondly — a Redragon K580 Pro mechanical keyboard with red switches and RGB backlight. Mechanical keyboards are praised for their feel, responsiveness, and durability. Specifically “red switch” models are liked because they offer silent operation and no tactile “click”, which makes them feel more sensitive especially when rapid presses are needed.
The Redragon K580 Pro offers wireless use over Bluetooth or dongle and wired use, so it covers all needs and use cases. And did we say it has RGB backlight?
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is an excellent vlogging camera. Comfortable handle, big enough viewfinder, good controls, and the stabilization that DJI is known for. With great camera quality, it's a good choice not just for pros, but frequent travelers and adventurers as well.
Recommended For You
Have a special someone that has been complaining that their TV speakers are just too weak? Maybe a soundbar will make them happy! Samsung's 2.0CH B-Series sounbar was made specifically as a quick sound upgrade at a budget. With the current discounts, it's even better value!
Next in line is the GameSir G8 Plus controller. What makes this one special is that it’s basically compatible with everything — Nintendo Switch, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and PCs. OK, so everything minus Xbox and PlayStation.
It's a clamp design, allowing users to place their mobile device (or Nintendo Switch) right in the middle of the controls, transforming their phone or tablet into a gaming console. Perfect for holidays where we go on family trips and vacations and we need to get our gaming fix on small portions throughout the day!
Secondly — a Redragon K580 Pro mechanical keyboard with red switches and RGB backlight. Mechanical keyboards are praised for their feel, responsiveness, and durability. Specifically “red switch” models are liked because they offer silent operation and no tactile “click”, which makes them feel more sensitive especially when rapid presses are needed.
The Redragon K580 Pro offers wireless use over Bluetooth or dongle and wired use, so it covers all needs and use cases. And did we say it has RGB backlight?
You may have noticed that the deals require a special code to get the full discount. AliExpress is currently running a massive shopping promo — the more you spend, the more you save. Use the following codes as you fill up your shopping card to increase your savings:
|Value in cart
|Use code
|Extra savings
|$15
|USAFF2
|-$2
|$29
|USAFF4
|-$4
|$49
|USAFF7
|-$7
|$79
|USAFF10
|-$10
|$109
|USAFF15
|-$15
|$159
|20USAFF
|-$20
|$169
|USCS25
|-$25
|$239
|USCS35
|-$35
|$369
|USCS50
|-$50
|$469
|USCS65
|-$65
|$559
|USCS80
|-$80
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: