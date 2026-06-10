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The easiest way to get an iPhone: $366 from Back Market!

The iPhone 16e was an excellent "budget" offer, as far as Apple pricing is confirmed. It's even better now, at Back Market prices!

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Preslav Kateliev
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Promo image of a few iPhone models available refurbished at Back Market
Old iPhones still hang in there and still receive the latest iOS updates | Image by Back Market
This story is sponsored by Back Market. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Apple’s iPhones are still among the most desirable and popular smartphones out there. But, we also know that they don’t really come cheap — not even the more “budget” models that Apple has been releasing.

That’s generally fine, because you can trust an iPhone to be snappy and responsive and receive official support for years to come. But still, an iPhone at a deal is always the better option!

iPhone 16e, profesionally refurbished
$366
$599
$233 off (39%)
iPhone 16e, fair condition, starting at $329. 1-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee. Restored, cleaned, and passed 100 inspection points.
Buy at BackMarket


Back Market’s offers: professionally refurbished tech at a fraction of the price

Back Market’s mission is to keep devices in use and out of landfills. The company specializes in not only refurbishing and reselling phones and other tech, but also in grading every device and letting you know exactly what it is that you are buying.

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And, for this article, we’d like to take a look at the current iPhone 16e models on offer. Just at the start of this year, I spent a month living “The budget Apple life” and discovered that… the iPhone 16e is actually pretty good, which is why I’d always highlight any deal on the device that I come across.

iPhone 16e, profesionally refurbished
$366
$599
$233 off (39%)
iPhone 16e, fair condition, starting at $329. 1-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee. Restored, cleaned, and passed 100 inspection points.
Buy at BackMarket


It runs well, the Apple A18 chip inside has plenty of headroom, and with Apple’s support it will very likely keep getting iOS updates until at least 2030.

For $330? That’s a lot of phone! A smart, budget-conscious buy that will serve you well. Or a good pick for the kid that will inevitably drop it. Or as a backup for the sandy beach trips that we’re entering the season for.

Back Market’s guarantee:

Back Market has an elaborate 100-point quality inspection for every phone that goes through its system. Any faulty components are professionally replaced with original parts. From displays and batteries to microphones, speakers, GPS antennas, and SIM trays. The phones are reset, wiped, and physically cleaned.

Phones are guaranteed to have at least 80% battery capacity. Those that are listed as “Excellent” condition have at least 90%.

For extra peace of mind, you get a 30-day return window and a full 1-year warranty.
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Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
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