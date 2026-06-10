The easiest way to get an iPhone: $366 from Back Market!
The iPhone 16e was an excellent "budget" offer, as far as Apple pricing is confirmed. It's even better now, at Back Market prices!
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Old iPhones still hang in there and still receive the latest iOS updates | Image by Back Market
This story is sponsored by Back Market. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Apple’s iPhones are still among the most desirable and popular smartphones out there. But, we also know that they don’t really come cheap — not even the more “budget” models that Apple has been releasing.
That’s generally fine, because you can trust an iPhone to be snappy and responsive and receive official support for years to come. But still, an iPhone at a deal is always the better option!
Back Market’s offers: professionally refurbished tech at a fraction of the price
Back Market’s mission is to keep devices in use and out of landfills. The company specializes in not only refurbishing and reselling phones and other tech, but also in grading every device and letting you know exactly what it is that you are buying.
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It runs well, the Apple A18 chip inside has plenty of headroom, and with Apple’s support it will very likely keep getting iOS updates until at least 2030.
Back Market’s guarantee:
Back Market has an elaborate 100-point quality inspection for every phone that goes through its system. Any faulty components are professionally replaced with original parts. From displays and batteries to microphones, speakers, GPS antennas, and SIM trays. The phones are reset, wiped, and physically cleaned.
Phones are guaranteed to have at least 80% battery capacity. Those that are listed as “Excellent” condition have at least 90%.
For extra peace of mind, you get a 30-day return window and a full 1-year warranty.
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