Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
The best phones under $500 in 2023
While flagship phones are getting more expensive every year, more and more people are looking for a cheaper way to get a good smartphone. A $500 budget used to be more than enough to buy a cutting-edge device, but is that still true, especially considering the ricing prices in the tech industry? What do manufacturers sacrifice in order to make a quality phone for half the price of their high-end flagship? This is what we’re going to find out on this list of the best phones under $500.

Apple iPhone 11


Apple iPhone 11
8.5

Apple iPhone 11

The Good

  • Snappy performance
  • Versatile dual-camera setup with Night Mode
  • Speakers are LOUD
  • Cool design and colors
  • Face ID is fast and reliable
  • Affordable pricing

The Bad

  • Display leaves a lot to be desired
Deal $500 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $499 at Apple
Deal $600 at Verizon Deal $645 at Newegg Deal $600 at Target $301 at Walmart $430 at QVC £439 at JohnLewis&Partners

The iPhone 11 is not a new device. It was released back in 2019, but it has aged gracefully and become a great mid-range phone. The iPhone 11 is on this list because we think it is still by far the best value-for-money iPhone you can get. At a price of just $499 you get a powerful enough processor, plenty of RAM to run iOS smoothly, a large battery, and a quality build. Its design also withstood the test of time, as it isn’t so different from the current Apple phones.

Where its age shows the most is in the screen department. Its 6.1-inch screen only has HD+ resolution, big bezels, and in the end, it is an LCD panel. All of the 2020 iPhones feature high-resolution OLED displays. The Apple iPhone 11's camera system is great, having a 12MP main and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. What more do you need?

Samsung Galaxy A54


Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
8.5

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Good

  • Nice and clean design styling
  • Improved image quality
  • Solid battery life
  • Has a microSD card slot
  • Improved haptics

The Bad

  • Performance occasionally feels stuttery
  • Video stabilization could be improved
  • No wireless charging
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $450 at BestBuy Deal $99 at T-Mobile
Deal $209 at AT&T Deal $200 at Samsung $365 at Newegg $365 at eBay £449 at JohnLewis&Partners
We move on to a much newer phone, the Galaxy A54, which was released very recently. This phone has a great 120Hz refresh rate screen and a nice camera setup. The Galaxy A54 rocks an Exynos 1380 processor, which isn’t a bad chip at all, as it offers plenty of speed. This phone also offers great software experience and a nice design. 

Other pros of the Galaxy A54 include its amazing battery life and good build quality. This is a great phone for all types of people, especially the ones who don't want to change their phone every two years. At a price of $449 the Galaxy A54 is definitely a safe choice. 

Google Pixel 7a


Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

Display

6.1 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
90Hz Refresh rate

Camera

64 MP (Dual camera)
13 MP front

Hardware

Google Tensor G2
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

4385 mAh

OS

Android 13

View full specs
Deal $399 at MintMobile Deal $2 at AT&T Deal $0 at Verizon
Deal $449 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon $500 at eBay
Google’s new Pixel could become one of the best mid-range phones out there. It has an OLED, 6.1-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. Its refresh rate is only 60Hz, but this isn’t very concerning, as its clean Android software should be fluid enough. It also rocks the processor of its more premium Pixel cousins, the Google Tensor G2 chip. The Pixel 7a has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Like every Pixel phone, this one should be great in the camera department too. It has a dual-camera system consisting of a 64MP main shooter and a 13MP ultrawide one. The new Pixel 7a has a 4,385mAh battery, which should get you trough the day with ease. This phone's fingerprint scanner is located under the display, which is welcome, considering the ones on some phones in this price range are still located on their side. You can count on receiving upcoming Android software first and for years to come, which is very important.


Motorola Edge (2021)


Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge (2021)

Display

6.8 inches
2460 x 1080 pixels
144Hz Refresh rate

Camera

108 MP (Triple camera)
32 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
8GB RAM

Storage

256GB, not expandable

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs

This good-looking Motorola phone retailed for $699, but now its price has been slashed down to just $449. The Edge (2021) offers great specs and nice quality, and delivers a better value compared to its successor, the Edge (2022). This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. This phone has a big 6.8-inch 144Hz screen with an FHD+ resolution. The downside of this panel is that it is LCD instead of AMOLED, but if that's not a dealbreaker for you know that it is still a great screen. 

The Motorola Edge (2021) has a triple-camera system with a nice 108MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide one. These cameras are more than adequate for the phone's price and are capable of producing some good-looking pictures. Note that video recording is limited to 4K 30fps. A strentgth of this Motorola is its battery, which is a chunky 5,000mAh unit. The Edge (2021) is capable of lasting up to two days without a recharge, which always comes in handy.


OnePlus 8T


OnePlus 8T
9.0

OnePlus 8T

The Good

  • Fastest charging on a mainstream phone
  • Industry-leading display quality
  • Great value for the money
  • Impressively fast and smooth performance
  • First non-Google phone with Android 11
  • Dual SIM

The Bad

  • Camera still a bit behind the very best
  • No telephoto zoom lens
  • Tends to get warm with intense apps and games
  • No wireless charging
  • No IP water protection rating
Deal $349 at OnePlus Deal Buy at Amazon $724 at eBay
$598 at Newegg

This one’s appearance on this list might be a surprise to some, but unfortunately, the new OnePlus Nord 2 isn’t sold in the US, and we thought this is its best alternative. The OnePlus 8T is now a one-year-old phone, but it started its life as a flagship phone, which means it is still a beast. This device’s 120Hz AMOLED screen is still one of the best, and the same goes for its processor and RAM, which offer plenty of speed, even in 2023.

The OnePlus 8T is also a very well-made and premium feeling phone, with its aluminum frame and a glass back. Don’t worry about it being outdated, because it isn’t, especially considering it supports 5G. Its battery isn’t the biggest, but it will last you through the day. Nowadays, you can often buy the OnePlus 8T for just under $500 at the company’s online store, which makes it an excellent option.

TCL 20 Pro 5G


TCL 20 Pro 5G

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Display

6.7 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera

48 MP (Quad camera)
32 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
6GB RAM

Storage

256GB, microSDXC

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
$300 at Amazon $349 at Walmart $400 at eBay
$500 at Sam'sClub
This phone impresses with its good-looking and modern design and its nice specs for the price. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. Unfortunately, it is a 60Hz panel, so you don't get a high refresh rate with this phone. Still, it should offer plenty of speed thanks to its fast Snapdragon 750G processor. The TCL 20 Pro 5G offers plenty memory. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. This phone has an under-display fingerprint scanner, which is very cool to see considering its price point.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G has a 48MP quad-camera system capable of shooting a 4K 30fps video. A 4,500mAh battery keeps the light on, with the phone supporting 18W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging. The TCL 20 Pro 5G not only has a microSD card slot, but also a 3.5mm headphone jack, which could make it very appealing to audio enthusiasts. 


$500 phones finally offer enough


Why buy a $1000 flagship phone when you can buy a great phone for half this price? Well, it all depends on what you're looking for, but the truth is that you don’t need to spend all of that money to have a device that will last. The phones under $500 on this list will continue being great for years to come, and some are so good that they are even a threat to their more expensive siblings in terms of sales. 

Companies like Samsung have started to give the good stuff to their mid-range phones too, which might be just another explanation for Android's decline in flagship sales. Motorola's game in this segment is also pretty strong, and its phones should definitely be considered when buying. Google's Pixel 7a is a phone that's very well thought out, and if it wasn't for its 90Hz screen, it would've been perfect. Well, there is a reason behind everything, but we customers should be happy - this is our time so spend less on much better. Hurray!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless