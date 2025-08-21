Xiaomi just released a $200 phone with a 7,000 mAh battery and it's somehow thinner than iPhone 16 Pro Max









At 210 grams, it also weighs quite a bit less than the Pro Max or Ultra phones of today, and all while sporting a 6.83-inch screen, just as large as those pricier competitors.









The interesting part is that Xiaomi does not specify whether it's even using the new silicon-carbon battery technology, or if this is a traditional battery.





But whatever the case, it is really impressive how Xiaomi can fit a 7,000 mAh battery in a slimmer and lighter body than the Galaxy S25 Ultra , which only has a 5,000 mAh battery. This is a massive 40% difference in battery size !





Xiaomi's official explanation is that "advanced packaging and stacking technologies have been upgraded to further increase battery capacity." And here are some more numbers that Apple and Samsung should copy:

Battery energy density reaches 835Wh/L on the Redmi Note 15 Pro

It achieves a breakthrough 2-day Days of Use battery life

The battery has a long lifespan of five years



Here is the best part — equipped with 22.5W wired reverse charging, this new Redmi phone doubles as a power bank.





Charging Speeds









Of course, there are always a few worried people in the comments, mentioning that Xiaomi phones typically also charge faster and how that might be a danger. There is no evidence to suggest that, despite years of super-fast Xiaomi phones being on the market.

In the past few years, Xiaomi has developed its own battery management chip, the Xiaomi Surge G1, which monitors and manages charging speed, temperature, health, and power output.

Recommended Stories This chip allows for optimized overnight charging and limiting the heat generated by fast charging, and consequently this helps slow down battery aging in the long term. In simple terms, this battery technology is safe and tested in time.

Specs

Everything else about the Redmi Note 15 Pro is quite ordinary, this is a fine-looking budget handset.

Here is a quick breakdown of the specs, in case you are interested: 6.8 OLED screen, 120Hz, 1280p

3,200 nits peak brightness

MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra

50 MP main camera (Sony LYT-600)

8 MP ultra-wide

2 MP macro camera

20 MP front-facing cam

Starting from 8/256GB

IP69K water and dust protection

7,000 mAh battery

45W charging

The phone is only available in China right now, but it's still hard to shake off this unsettling feeling that we are missing out on some insane battery life with our current flagships. Here is to hoping we get those battery sizes sooner rather than later. Interestingly, the charging speed of the Redmi Note 15 Pro is 45 watts, slower than the 90W speeds supported by the higher-end Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus model (released a bit earlier).













It's not often that you hear an audible gasp in the PhoneArena office, but that is exactly the reaction when we heard about the brand new Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro.