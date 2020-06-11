Best iPhone SE alternatives

Here are the best iPhone SE (2020) alternatives:





Samsung Galaxy S10













Samsung Galaxy S10e

















Google Pixel 3a







If you are looking for an iPhone SE (2020) alternative that's compact, powerful and budget-friendly, maybe you will be interested in the Google Pixel 3a. The Google Pixel 3a is a budget-friendly device that offers a great user experience for a starting price of $399. It’s 5.6-inch display qualifies it as a compact phone by today’s standards. Despite its plastic, not glass, back, we believe the Pixel 3a looks and feels solidly constructed. The AMOLED display of the phone guarantees gorgeous-looking colors and deep blacks.



It's important to note that we expect Google to release its Google Pixel 4a soon, probably in the fall of 2020, so if you’re not in a hurry, you might want to wait for a bit to see what the Pixel 4a is going to offer.











Apple iPhone 11









‒

The iPhone 11 comes with a dual-camera system, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, but also features Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM. While reviewing it, we found the iPhone 11’s camera system delivers great, well-exposed and detailed images. The iPhone 11 has a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while its main camera is also a 12MP shooter, and it offers features such as Night mode and Portrait mode. The iPhone 11 has a better battery life in comparison to the iPhone SE 2020 and is able to get you through one day with moderate use.











Apple iPhone XR









Please note that, according to rumors, the iPhone 12, supposed to be announced this fall, is going to start at the $649 price point. If you’re willing to wait, you might be better off waiting until the fall to get the newest budget iPhone Apple has to offer. Reportedly, it will feature a 5.4-inch gorgeous OLED display. The iPhone 12 will reportedly be pretty compact, compared to other models from the upcoming iPhone 12 series.









OnePlus 7T









The OnePlus 7T comes with excellent battery life, beating the iPhone 11 in video playback by almost one hour and thirty minutes in our tests.









Check out our full OnePlus 7T Review

Moto G Stylus











