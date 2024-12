Android 15 beta reportedly starts rolling out today to three Samsung models

One UI 7

After numerous delays, Samsung is apparently set to deploy the beta version of its Android 15 -based One UI 7 update.Leaker Max Jambor claims that he has been told by Samsung thatbeta will be available for the Galaxy S24 , S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra starting today, December 5. He adds that German customers will be among the first in line to be able to download thebeta.