Android 15 beta reportedly starts rolling out today to three Samsung models
After numerous delays, Samsung is apparently set to deploy the beta version of its Android 15-based One UI 7 update.
Leaker Max Jambor claims that he has been told by Samsung that One UI 7 beta will be available for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra starting today, December 5. He adds that German customers will be among the first in line to be able to download the Android 15 beta.
According to an earlier leak, users in South Korea and the United States will also be among the first to try out the new operating system version.
It was revealed in October that Samsung's stable Android 15 rollout would coincide with the Galaxy S25's launch, which is expected to be announced on January 22. The company said it would release the beta version before the end of the year, but it kept getting delayed, presumably because of bugs.
Galaxy S24 Ultra was spotted running One UI 7 during Samsung's annual developer conference in October, so it's hardly surprising that the S24 series will be the first to access the update.
Other Samsung phones that are expected to receive the update this year are the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Some tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S10 duo, Tab S9 family, and Tab S8 family, are also expected to get the update before the year wraps up.
Since this is a beta update, it might be buggy, but that's to be expected. If you want a polished experience, you will have to wait for the public release.
Samsung's Android 15 beta rollout finally begins today. | Image Credit - Max Jambor, X
Samsung has reportedly been testing Android 15 on some of its devices, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23.
One UI 7 is one of Samsung's biggest updates in history, which explains why it's taking so long. Samsung has overhauled most elements, from Quick Settings tray to app icon designs. One UI 7may also remove support for the DeX Windows app, replacing it with Link to Windows.
