Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Android 15 beta reportedly starts rolling out today to three Samsung models

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
Samsung One UI 7 Android 15
After numerous delays, Samsung is apparently set to deploy the beta version of its Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

Leaker Max Jambor claims that he has been told by Samsung that One UI 7 beta will be available for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra starting today, December 5. He adds that German customers will be among the first in line to be able to download the Android 15 beta.



According to an earlier leak, users in South Korea and the United States will also be among the first to try out the new operating system version.

It was revealed in October that Samsung's stable Android 15 rollout would coincide with the Galaxy S25's launch, which is expected to be announced on January 22. The company said it would release the beta version before the end of the year, but it kept getting delayed, presumably because of bugs.

Samsung has reportedly been testing Android 15 on some of its devices, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23.

Galaxy S24 Ultra was spotted running One UI 7 during Samsung's annual developer conference in October, so it's hardly surprising that the S24 series will be the first to access the update. 

Other Samsung phones that are expected to receive the update this year are the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Some tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S10 duo, Tab S9 family, and Tab S8 family, are also expected to get the update before the year wraps up.

One UI 7 is one of Samsung's biggest updates in history, which explains why it's taking so long. Samsung has overhauled most elements, from Quick Settings tray to app icon designs. One UI 7may also remove support for the DeX Windows app, replacing it with Link to Windows.

Since this is a beta update, it might be buggy, but that's to be expected. If you want a polished experience, you will have to wait for the public release.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless