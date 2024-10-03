It's giving iOS: Galaxy S24 Ultra spotted running One UI 7, months before 2025 release

The recents/overview screen has also undergone a change and now resembles the app switcher on iOS.We also get to see the vertical app drawer, which was previously an option in the Home Up Good Lock module. The Good Lock app allows far deeper customisation than what is otherwise available on Samsung phones.

The Settings app has also been slightly redesigned, as has been the battery indicator. Both changes had been hinted at by leaks.Many of the new elements, such as the split notification panel, camera interface, and the new color theme of the gallery app, appear to have been borrowed from Apple's iOS and that can be good or bad depending on your taste.As long as everything is intuitive and works fine, most users wouldn't mind having certain aspects of iOS on their Samsung phones.One UI 7 also appears to offer smoother animations, which again is something rumors have been hinting at.Overall, this is looking like one of the most significant upgrades in recent years, which is going to make the wait for it even harder.