It's giving iOS: Galaxy S24 Ultra spotted running One UI 7, months before 2025 release
Samsung broke hearts today when it announced One UI 7 with Android 15 will be released next year with the Galaxy S25. One UI 7 is expected to be a huge update with a design overhaul and some users are pleased that Samsung is taking its time with the update instead of delivering a half-baked experience. Samsung did give a high-level summary of the update during its annual developer conference, but for those itching for a deeper look, SamMobile got some hands-on time with a Galaxy S24 Ultra running One UI 7.
We also get to see the vertical app drawer, which was previously an option in the Home Up Good Lock module. The Good Lock app allows far deeper customisation than what is otherwise available on Samsung phones.
The Settings app has also been slightly redesigned, as has been the battery indicator. Both changes had been hinted at by leaks.
Many of the new elements, such as the split notification panel, camera interface, and the new color theme of the gallery app, appear to have been borrowed from Apple's iOS and that can be good or bad depending on your taste.
As long as everything is intuitive and works fine, most users wouldn't mind having certain aspects of iOS on their Samsung phones.
Overall, this is looking like one of the most significant upgrades in recent years, which is going to make the wait for it even harder.
In a series of videos posted on YouTube, we get to see One UI 7's interface and the redesigned elements, including app icons and notification shade. Samsung builds on the changes introduced last year with One UI 6, refining them further for a sleeker-looking user interface and a clutter-free experience.
Samsung has also updated the camera app to bring most of the controls to the bottom of the screen for easier one-handed access.
The recents/overview screen has also undergone a change and now resembles the app switcher on iOS.
One UI 7 also appears to offer smoother animations, which again is something rumors have been hinting at.
