Android 15-based One UI 7 will be released next year alongside Galaxy S25
The Galaxy S24 series will not get Android 15 this year. | Image Credit- PhoneArena
Google and Samsung are both taking longer than last year to roll out new operating system updates. Chinese company Vivo is the only Android manufacturer to have released Android 15 so far, with Google expected to drop the update on October 15 for its Pixel phones. Samsung owners will have to wait until next year for the update, according to announcements made today.
During the annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), it was announced that One UI 7, which will be based on Android 15, will be released next year alongside a new flagship device. The company was probably hinting at the Galaxy S25 series, its next high-profile release that is expected to be released in January.
Samsung said One UI 7 will be released next year. | Image Credit - CID on X
Samsung provided an early glimpse at One UI 7 during SDC24, giving attendees a superficial look at the new simple user interface. The company also said that artificial intelligence features will be woven in throughout.
Rumors suggest that One UI 7 is going to be one of the biggest updates in history, with changes to user interface elements, quick settings and notification panels.
Samsung didn't go into the specifics, but thanks to leaks, we are already aware of some of the changes, including an optimized gallery, AI search features, and a Dynamic Island of sorts.
It's not known whether a later release date is part of a planned strategy to mimic what Google and Apple often do, which is releasing a new OS update alongside new flagship phones, or the company was forced to delay the result due to some other reason.
The developer beta has allegedly been delayed repeatedly because of bugs. Samsung mobile boss TM Roh is reportedly personally overseeing the development of One UI 7 and it's possible that the company wants to shake out all the bugs instead of rushing the release.
The company says that the developer beta will become available before the end of this year. A recent rumor had said that the One UI 7 beta would be released in September.
