Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Android 15-based One UI 7 will be released next year alongside Galaxy S25

By
4comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Software updates
Samsung One UI 7 Android 15
The Galaxy S24 series will not get Android 15 this year. | Image Credit- PhoneArena

Google and Samsung are both taking longer than last year to roll out new operating system updates. Chinese company Vivo is the only Android manufacturer to have released Android 15 so far, with Google expected to drop the update on October 15 for its Pixel phones. Samsung owners will have to wait until next year for the update, according to announcements made today.

During the annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), it was announced that One UI 7, which will be based on Android 15, will be released next year alongside a new flagship device. The company was probably hinting at the Galaxy S25 series, its next high-profile release that is expected to be released in January.



Samsung provided an early glimpse at One UI 7 during SDC24, giving attendees a superficial look at the new simple user interface. The company also said that artificial intelligence features will be woven in throughout.

Rumors suggest that One UI 7 is going to be one of the biggest updates in history, with changes to user interface elements, quick settings and notification panels.

Samsung didn't go into the specifics, but thanks to leaks, we are already aware of some of the changes, including an optimized gallery, AI search features, and a Dynamic Island of sorts.

The company says that the developer beta will become available before the end of this year. A recent rumor had said that the One UI 7 beta would be released in September.

It's not known whether a later release date is part of a planned strategy to mimic what Google and Apple often do, which is releasing a new OS update alongside new flagship phones, or the company was forced to delay the result due to some other reason.

The developer beta has allegedly been delayed repeatedly because of bugs. Samsung mobile boss TM Roh is reportedly personally overseeing the development of One UI 7 and it's possible that the company wants to shake out all the bugs instead of rushing the release.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics

Latest News

Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless