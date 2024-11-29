Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Samsung removes accidental One UI 7 information page from its website

Samsung Software updates
Samsung One UI 7 graphic
It seems all the previous leaks about Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 were pretty much accurate, at least if the company’s own website is to be believed. A few hours ago the Spanish version of Samsung’s official website updated its One UI page and provided more details about One UI 7. The mistake has now been rectified and the page redirects to Black Friday offers instead.

Fortunately some people were quick on the uptake and managed to get some screenshots and video recordings before the page was taken down.


Visually One UI 7 has adopted a more simplistic look causing some people to claim it looks like a phone made for children. I personally quite like how colorful it seems. As expected there was lots of talk about Galaxy AI on Samsung’s website before the page got removed. To quote the page directly: “AI powering every step”.

One UI 7 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S25 phones next year but we might see a beta for it before this year ends. Aside from visuals there are a lot of other changes and additions to look forward to as well.


One UI 7 is expected to bring the following:

  • An enhanced lock screen for better visibility
  • Smart notification management
  • Homework help with Circle to Search
  • Parental controls to restrict apps and monitor location without third party apps
  • Live Effects for photos
  • AI portraits
  • AI enhancement of pictures taken while zooming in
  • Additional options for Sketch to Image
  • And updates to Energy Score for better health monitoring

It’ll be interesting to see how One UI 7 is received by people who have always sworn by Samsung’s software. This is a major update — not dissimilar to iOS 18 — but it also packs in a lot of AI tools that can be a hit or miss.

The smart notification management will likely be similar to the notification summaries recently introduced to iOS with Apple Intelligence. But if it has the same success rate as Apple’s version I can see people disabling it.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has made a mistake like this: its German website accidentally revealed information about One UI 6 before it was due. But it’s always fun to see it happen and it gives the various tipsters a reason to pat themselves on the back for a job well done.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

