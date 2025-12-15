Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

AT&T prepares to sell 24 million-subscriber business

Things are going south… south of the border.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
AT&T
AT&T logo on a building.
AT&T is one of the biggest telcos in the US, and it has incredible powers, but even AT&T couldn't make it down in Mexico. That's why Ma Bell is eyeing an exit from the country.

There's a possibility that the Grupo Televisa giant could buy AT&T Mexico soon, a report states.

How big is AT&T Mexico?



As of late 2024/early 2025, AT&T Mexico had about 24 million subscribers, which places it third in the country.

Although no exact dates are mentioned for the business sale, that's the second time the topic is brought up in recent months. In August, Bloomberg reported that AT&T is considering exiting from Mexico.

According to local reports, Grupo Televisa's Izzi telecom arm would be used in the deal. Televisa is the logical buyer, as the media group has significant resources and recently took full control of Sky Mexico, previously partly owned by AT&T. Its existing internet and phone operations could benefit from the scale AT&T's assets would bring.

The Mexican telecom market, however, is dominated by America Movil, making AT&T Mexico a challenging asset to sell, and its decade-long struggle in the country may deter other buyers.

Recommended For You

Is this the right move by AT&T?
Yes, they should focus on US subscribers.
61.38%
Maybe, only time will tell.
17.24%
No, AT&T needs to double down in Mexico.
21.38%
145 Votes

Another potential buyer


Insiders note that US-based fund manager Cerberus Capital Management is also in the running, with Deutsche Bank managing the process, but Televisa is reportedly the frontrunner. The potential sale is valued between $3 billion and $4 billion, though Bloomberg previously suggested AT&T was seeking more than $2 billion. Televisa declined to comment on the report, calling it part of "ongoing processes".

The difference between $2 billion and $4 billion is staggering, so I don't expect the negotiations to be easy or superfast. It's going to be a long process, but a successful deal would mark a return to the Mexican telecom market for Televisa, which briefly owned a stake in AT&T's operations under its former identity.

Televisa had acquired a 50% stake in Iusacell in 2012, later sold to AT&T, which also purchased Nextel Mexico, merging the assets into AT&T Mexico.

Is this the smart move?


AT&T's ambition to shake up the market never really materialized in Mexico. Despite being a global telecom giant with deep pockets, AT&T has struggled to turn a profit, and the promise of greater competition in Mexico has largely remained a pipe dream.

Now, an exit seems not just likely, but inevitable. Plus, companies really need to cut back on expenses these days. As you know, Verizon laid off about 13,000 employees recently. Although only time will tell if these were just "expenses", or actually a valuable asset.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 official launch date was finally revealed by Samsung
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 official launch date was finally revealed by Samsung
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all

Latest News

Apple just quietly hiked the prices of these popular accessories, and there is a scary reason why
Apple just quietly hiked the prices of these popular accessories, and there is a scary reason why
At $320 off, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the S26 Ultra's biggest (and slimmest) rival
At $320 off, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the S26 Ultra's biggest (and slimmest) rival
Apple is dooming two promising products to absurdly lazy updates
Apple is dooming two promising products to absurdly lazy updates
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
Another foldable iPhone delay? Not the worst thing to happen
Another foldable iPhone delay? Not the worst thing to happen
Google Translate might soon have you speaking Spanish like you were born in Spain
Google Translate might soon have you speaking Spanish like you were born in Spain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless