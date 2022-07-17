7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly

Apple has a tight grip over which apps iPhone owners can use. iOS users can only download apps from the App Store . The company also takes a 30 percent commission from developers . Despite these measures - which many believe are unfair - that have seemingly been designed to keep users safe, many fraudulent apps are still there on Apple's official applications store.

Apple refuses to do anything about a good number of fraudulent apps





According to VPN reviews site Vpncheck , Apple has done nothing about the majority of 133 fraudulent apps that Avast found in March 2021. As of that time, they had been downloaded 500 million times and brought in revenue of $365 million.





15 months later, 84 of those apps are still present on the App Store. These apps are called fleeceware and have been designed to dupe you out of money. So while there is nothing malicious in their code and they don't steal your data, they are still quite dangerous because they come with hidden excessive fees and charges.





According to Vpncheck's estimate, they scam users out of $100 million annually. The apps have been downloaded 7.2 million times and generate revenue of $8.6 million every month.





It's not that hard to identify apps like these. Most of them are entertainment apps such as virtual musical tools or utilities like flashlights and calculators. They can also be lurking beneath fortune-telling apps, photo or video filters or editors, volume boosters, quiz-based games, or wallpapers. Another tell-tale sign is a flood of paid 5-star reviews posted with bogus reviewer names to hide genuine lower-rated reviews.





These apps lure users with a free trial period even though it's normally easy to find a free alternative. They come with hidden costs and may charge you multiple times or charge a higher amount at checkout. On top of that, they have been designed such that it's very hard to unsubscribe from their services, so they may continue billing you even after you uninstall them. Also, be wary of false advertisements that claim the app has been recommended by Apple.





If you have downloaded any of the 84 apps and are unable to unsubscribe, it's best to ask your bank to stop processing any payment requests made by them.





Here are there names:





Frames - Picture Collage Maker Facelab - Face Editor & Beauty TeasEar: ASMR Slime Antistress Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology Astroline: The Daily Horoscope FLMX - Video Editor Stickerfy: Sticker Maker Pixomatic - Background eraser SpeedPro Slow speed video edit Music Zen - Relaxing Sounds Sticker Maker - BeSticky Photo To Sketch - Drawing book Mood Balance: Self Care Tracker Presets for Lightroom - Vidl Jigsaw Puzzle - Brain Games Lift: Story Maker Dazzle - Insta stories editor Baby Sticker- Track Milestones Life Palmistry - AI Palm & Tag Photoly Remove Object & Editor Facetory: Face Yoga & Exercise VOCHI Video Effects Editor Lucky Life - Future Seer Dazz Cam- D3D Photo Effect Beat.ly Music Video Maker UltraFX - Effect Video Maker Girl Games: Unicorn Slime Impresso - Insta Story Editor PDF Scanner: Document Scan Dizzi - Photo & Video Effects Hyper Cleaner: Clean Phone Highlight Story Cover Maker! Cartoons Me - Photo Art Editor Sweet Pics - Baby Photo Edito Slimy: Anxiety Relief Slime 3D Frame - Slideshow Video Maker Auto Sticker Maker Studio iCons - Icon Changer App + ToonApp Cartoon Photo Editor MagicFX - Magic Video Effects Horoscope 2019 and Palm Reader Handset - Second Phone Number SlidePic - Slideshow Maker Astro+ Horoscope & Astrology FaceMe－Fun Personality Tests Widget PLUS+ - Photo & Weather aipic - Magic Photo Editor Path - Horoscope & Astrology Photo Collage - Collageable Hub - Story Templates Maker iWidget Pro : Custom widgets Video Puzzles - Magic Puzzle Menu Maker! edjing Mix - dj Guitar - Chords, Tabs & Games Piano - Lessons & Tiles Games WeDrum: Drums, Real Drum Games Metronome - Tap Tempo & Rhythm Guitar Tuner - Ukulele & Bass Guitar - real games & lessons Drums: Play Beats & Drum Games Beat maker pro - DJ Drum Pad Karaoke Songs - Voice Singing Piano Crush - Keyboard Games edjing Pro - music remix maker DJ it! - Music Mixer Pad Jambl: DJ Band & Beat Maker Guitar Play - Games & Songs Memoristo: Brain Test, IQ Game Loop Maker Pro - Music Maker Metronome Pro - Beat & Tempo Equalizer+ HD music player Bass Booster Volume Power Amp Equalizer Fx: Bass Booster App ScanGuru: PDF Document Scanner Drink Water ∙ Daily Reminder Password Manager - Lock Apps Live Wallpaper Maker: 4K Theme RECOLLECT: Color by Number Avatar Maker Character Creator Translator Guru: Voice & Text Ringtones HD ∙ Ringtone Maker Scanner App ∙ Scan & Sign PDF Translate Camera - Speak On





So, why is not Apple removing these apps from the App Store?





Given how easy it is to spot these apps, it appears that Apple cares more about its 30 percent cut, search ads business, and App Store profitability than protecting users from scammy apps, or so thinks Vpncheck.