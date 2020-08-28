The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11

All members of the fall crop will be with OLED displays and 5nm Apple A14 processors, and will have 5G modem versions. The most interesting one, will, needless to say, be the 5.4" iPhone 12.





The Apple iPhone 12 5G models would be pricier than the iPhone 11 trio





According to them, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max tag may hit $1199, here's a full list of their expected iPhone 12 5G 2020 models pricing:





Apple iPhone 12 price: $699-$749

Apple iPhone 12 Max price: $799-$849

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: $1049-$1099

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1149-$1199





As you can see, while higher than what Apple currently charges for the iPhone 11 models, there is nothing really surprising in these suggested iPhone 12 price tags, except maybe the fact that Apple could start from less than $700 on the low end of the 5G 2020 iPhone spectrum.









The way to lower its price would be with lowering part prices, and the display is one of the main component costs. Since panel makers rarely lower their prices, especially in the oligopoly of the OLED market, then another solution would be to discard the need for additional touch layers and lower the panel price by 20%, say One way to expand iPhone sales to pre-virus levels, would be to introduce more OLED iPhones in the middle-priced category of about $750, and that's exactly what the 5.4" iPhone 12 is expected to achieve.The way to lower its price would be with lowering part prices, and the display is one of the main component costs. Since panel makers rarely lower their prices, especially in the oligopoly of the OLED market, then another solution would be to discard the need for additional touch layers and lower the panel price by 20%, say UBI analysts





It's apparently possible to do this on the 5.4" iPhone 12, and harder to achieve with the 6" and above OLED panel phones with touch add-ons, which could explain the lower starting price point that the TrendForce analysts suggests. Still, a $700 5.4-incher in a very compact, "all-screen" body could be just the ticket for Apple, especially if there is 5G connectivity lurking under the tiny hood.



