The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
This would be a brand new form factor for Apple, sitting right smack between the 4.7" iPhone SE, and the 6.1" iPhone 12 models, but will offer powerful hardware in a package not that much larger than the SE. How much will it cost? Well, the supply chain analysts from TrendForce think they have the answer.
The Apple iPhone 12 5G models would be pricier than the iPhone 11 trio
According to them, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max tag may hit $1199, here's a full list of their expected iPhone 12 5G 2020 models pricing:
- Apple iPhone 12 price: $699-$749
- Apple iPhone 12 Max price: $799-$849
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro: $1049-$1099
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1149-$1199
As you can see, while higher than what Apple currently charges for the iPhone 11 models, there is nothing really surprising in these suggested iPhone 12 price tags, except maybe the fact that Apple could start from less than $700 on the low end of the 5G 2020 iPhone spectrum.
One way to expand iPhone sales to pre-virus levels, would be to introduce more OLED iPhones in the middle-priced category of about $750, and that's exactly what the 5.4" iPhone 12 is expected to achieve.
The way to lower its price would be with lowering part prices, and the display is one of the main component costs. Since panel makers rarely lower their prices, especially in the oligopoly of the OLED market, then another solution would be to discard the need for additional touch layers and lower the panel price by 20%, say UBI analysts.
The way to lower its price would be with lowering part prices, and the display is one of the main component costs. Since panel makers rarely lower their prices, especially in the oligopoly of the OLED market, then another solution would be to discard the need for additional touch layers and lower the panel price by 20%, say UBI analysts.
It's apparently possible to do this on the 5.4" iPhone 12, and harder to achieve with the 6" and above OLED panel phones with touch add-ons, which could explain the lower starting price point that the TrendForce analysts suggests. Still, a $700 5.4-incher in a very compact, "all-screen" body could be just the ticket for Apple, especially if there is 5G connectivity lurking under the tiny hood.