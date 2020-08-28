Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

Apple

The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 28, 2020, 4:12 AM
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
While it started 2020 with the new iPhone SE, Apple is widely expected to issue no less than five new iPhones this year, meaning that we are still on the hook for four more devices to arrive in the fall.

Analysts prompt that the SE 2020 will be followed by a brand new 5.4" iPhone 12 screen size, as well as two of the more mundane 6.1" iPhones, one high-end and one budget, then topped by the 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max, or whatever it gets named.

All members of the fall crop will be with OLED displays and 5nm Apple A14 processors, and will have 5G modem versions. The most interesting one, will, needless to say, be the 5.4" iPhone 12. 

This would be a brand new form factor for Apple, sitting right smack between the 4.7" iPhone SE, and the 6.1" iPhone 12 models, but will offer powerful hardware in a package not that much larger than the SE. How much will it cost? Well, the supply chain analysts from TrendForce think they have the answer.

The Apple iPhone 12 5G models would be pricier than the iPhone 11 trio


According to them, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max tag may hit $1199, here's a full list of their expected iPhone 12 5G 2020 models pricing:

  • Apple iPhone 12 price: $699-$749
  • Apple iPhone 12 Max price: $799-$849
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro: $1049-$1099
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1149-$1199

As you can see, while higher than what Apple currently charges for the iPhone 11 models, there is nothing really surprising in these suggested iPhone 12 price tags, except maybe the fact that Apple could start from less than $700 on the low end of the 5G 2020 iPhone spectrum. 

One way to expand iPhone sales to pre-virus levels, would be to introduce more OLED iPhones in the middle-priced category of about $750, and that's exactly what the 5.4" iPhone 12 is expected to achieve.

The way to lower its price would be with lowering part prices, and the display is one of the main component costs. Since panel makers rarely lower their prices, especially in the oligopoly of the OLED market, then another solution would be to discard the need for additional touch layers and lower the panel price by 20%, say UBI analysts.

It's apparently possible to do this on the 5.4" iPhone 12, and harder to achieve with the 6" and above OLED panel phones with touch add-ons, which could explain the lower starting price point that the TrendForce analysts suggests. Still, a $700 5.4-incher in a very compact, "all-screen" body could be just the ticket for Apple, especially if there is 5G connectivity lurking under the tiny hood.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

