iOS Apple Processors Camera Display 5G

Tipster shares 5G iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro CAD files which corroborate earlier leaks

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 02, 2021, 3:37 PM
Tipster shares 5G iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro CAD files which corroborate earlier leaks
It is very hard to believe but we are only approximately 3 and a half months away from the unveiling of the Apple iPhone 13 series. And that means the number of leaks pertaining to the four new units should start picking up exponentially. For example, yesterday a Twitter tipster revealed that the iPhone 13 family will have larger batteries ranging from an 8% hike to 2046mAh on the iPhone 13 mini, a 9.9% increase to 3095mAh for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and a nice 18% pop to 4352mAh for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With Apple expected to add the 120Hz ProMotion display to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, such a hike is necessary. Remember, this means that the display on those models will refresh 120 times per second delivering silky smooth scrolling and improved animation. If those numbers prove to be legit, the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max will be the first iPhone to sport a battery weighing in at over 4000mAh.

Another Twitter tipster shared some CAD designs for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro which managed to corroborate several previous leaks such as the narrower notch, a slightly thicker footprint (due to the larger battery inside each model), and the new camera design for the non-Pro versions.

While you wouldn't know this from looking at the CAD files, all four models will be powered by the 5nm A15 Bionic SoC and all four will have sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization). This means that instead of moving the camera lens to reduce/eliminate the "shakes" that appear on smartphone videos, the camera sensor will make the necessary adjustments instead.

Hot phones

