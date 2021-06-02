Tipster shares 5G iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro CAD files which corroborate earlier leaks
It is very hard to believe but we are only approximately 3 and a half months away from the unveiling of the Apple iPhone 13 series. And that means the number of leaks pertaining to the four new units should start picking up exponentially. For example, yesterday a Twitter tipster revealed that the iPhone 13 family will have larger batteries ranging from an 8% hike to 2046mAh on the iPhone 13 mini, a 9.9% increase to 3095mAh for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and a nice 18% pop to 4352mAh for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Another Twitter tipster shared some CAD designs for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro which managed to corroborate several previous leaks such as the narrower notch, a slightly thicker footprint (due to the larger battery inside each model), and the new camera design for the non-Pro versions.